Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: There is strong wave of BJP in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Ahead of the state elections on May 10th, Bommai conducted a campaign stop on Tuesday in the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly seat

FP Staff April 26, 2023 09:53:23 IST
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: There is strong wave of BJP in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. PTI

11:22 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Congress files complaint against Tamil Nadu BJP chief

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint with the State Chief Electoral Officer, requesting that Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai be subjected to suitable punishment for "exerting influence" over state election officials.
10:53 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

Yogi Adityanath to address four rallies in Karnataka today

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will visit the Gowda stronghold of Mandya and address a public gathering there as well as in Vijayapura.
For the 2019 Karnataka elections, this is the UP CM's first visit. The BJP believes that Yogi might assist the party in stealing a substantial portion of Vokkaliga votes away from the JDS and Congress.
10:34 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

BJP and Karnataka CM Bommai committed sin by staying own reservation, says Congress MP

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP administration has broken the law by delaying its own reservation decree until 27 March 2023.
10:10 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

'I have no power to decide...': Eshwarappa denies pitching for CT Ravi as Karnataka CM

Former state minister and prominent party figure KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday denied making any remarks to the effect that he was endorsing BJP national general secretary CT Ravi as the "next" chief minister of Karnataka amid allegations to that effect. 
The senior BJP official said CT Ravi is a "good leader" but that choosing the CM face is outside of his purview. He had already expressed his desire to leave electoral politics.
He continued by saying that he lacks the power to select the party's chief ministerial nominee.
However, he asserted that CT Ravi, a well-known leader from the Vokkaliga group, with all the necessary skills to succeed him as the state's next chief minister.
09:53 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates

There is strong wave of BJP in Karnataka, says CM Bommai ahead of Assembly polls

Basavaraja Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, claimed on Tuesday that there is a significant BJP wave in the state ahead of the assembly elections. 
After today's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he spoke with the media.
Ahead of the state elections on May 10th, Bommai conducted a campaign stop on Tuesday in the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly seat. Jagadish Shettar is running from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, which he has won several times. He joined the Congress after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Amit Shah, the minister of state for the interior, claimed on Tuesday that Shettar, a traitor, "will lose the election" and that Hubbali has consistently supported the BJP.

Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi will be in the Sringeri district in the meanwhile to court female votes. Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, will visit Kalburgi. There will be Rajnath Singh at Belgavi. Vijaypura will be the target of Devendra Fadanvis’ campaign. In addition to this, the Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep will do road shows in Bellary, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

Amit Shah, the Union home minister, is now in Karnataka for three days.  On April 25, Shah delivered speeches to gatherings in the communities of Yadagiri, Teradal, and Devarhippargi in the Vijayapura district. He’ll take part in a roadshow in Yadagiri as well.

On the other hand, JP Nadda, the president of the BJP, took part in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. Nadda will visit Karnataka for three days starting on Monday.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on 29 April, the party’s massive electoral campaign is set to gain momentum.

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, will speak at four election rallies on 26 April and 29 April, as well as on 5 May and 7 May. Smriti Irani, a union minister, will speak at eight rallies between 25 April and 6 May.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will host four public gatherings on 26 April and 30 April, as well as 6 May and 7 May. Additionally, between 3 May and 5 May, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will speak at five public gatherings.

