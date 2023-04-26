Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: There is strong wave of BJP in Karnataka, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. PTI
With numerous national heavyweights travelling to Karnataka over the next two weeks, the Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its campaigning for the impending Assembly elections in the state. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will visit the Gowda stronghold of Mandya and address a public gathering there as well as in Vijayapura.
For the 2019 Karnataka elections, this is the UP CM’s first visit. The BJP believes that Yogi might assist the party in stealing a substantial portion of Vokkaliga votes away from the JDS and Congress. This is due to the Vokkaliga community’s faction supporting the Karnataka BJP at the time Yogi was elected chief executive officer’s claim that their Mutt is also a Nath Panth hub.
Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi will be in the Sringeri district in the meanwhile to court female votes. Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, will visit Kalburgi. There will be Rajnath Singh at Belgavi. Vijaypura will be the target of Devendra Fadanvis’ campaign. In addition to this, the Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep will do road shows in Bellary, Davangere, and Chitradurga.
Amit Shah, the Union home minister, is now in Karnataka for three days. On April 25, Shah delivered speeches to gatherings in the communities of Yadagiri, Teradal, and Devarhippargi in the Vijayapura district. He’ll take part in a roadshow in Yadagiri as well.
On the other hand, JP Nadda, the president of the BJP, took part in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. Nadda will visit Karnataka for three days starting on Monday.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on 29 April, the party’s massive electoral campaign is set to gain momentum.
Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, will speak at four election rallies on 26 April and 29 April, as well as on 5 May and 7 May. Smriti Irani, a union minister, will speak at eight rallies between 25 April and 6 May.
Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, will host four public gatherings on 26 April and 30 April, as well as 6 May and 7 May. Additionally, between 3 May and 5 May, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will speak at five public gatherings.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.