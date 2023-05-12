Karnataka Election 2023: Have decided with whom we are forming govt, says JD(S) ahead of poll results

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Karnataka election results, Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday said the party has already decided with whom it will be forming the government as the parties wait with bated breath to know their fate over the possibility of a hung Assembly.

“We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes,” said JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed.

#WATCH | We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes: JD(S) national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed pic.twitter.com/rVaZ6kxSvD — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Hoping to be a kingmaker, as most of the exit polls predicted a hung Assembly in the state, the HD Kumaraswamy’s party on Thursday claimed that they have received feelers from both the Congress and the BJP, according to an NDTV report.

Ahmed said there are certain programmes that the JD(S) would like to implement for the betterment of Karnataka and Kannadigas.

“Water issues, agrarian crisis, farmers, children, girls’ education, health are some of our primary requirements. We know who is more capable of doing it and definitely we will go with them,” the spokesperson said.

However, the BJP exuded confidence about a clear mandate and dismissed reports that the party reached out to the JD(S) for alliance.

In an interview to NDTV, BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje said there is “no question of coalition at all.”

“We are sure to get 120 seats. After gathering information on ground from our karyakartas yesterday, we have arrived at a number – 120,” Karandlaje was quoted as saying by NDTV.

When asked about BJP’s denial, the JD(S) said that their party is in such a position today that parties would like to reach out to them.

“Yes, both (BJP and the Congress) have tried reaching out to us… The JD(S) is in such a position today that parties would like to reach out to us,” Tanveer Ahmed told NDTV.

“The people of Karnataka wants us to keep check on both national parties for the betterment of the state. And I don’t think there’s any reason why a regional party wouldn’t want to work for the development of Karnataka,” he added.

According to the report, Kumaraswamy, who took over as the face of JD(S) after party patriarch HD Deve Gowda took a backseat due to ill health, is in Singapore for a routine check-up, his office said.

Sources confirmed that he will be back on the day of counting.

Counting of votes tomorrow

The counting of votes polled for the 10 May polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, besides the JD(S) will be taken up on Saturday.

The electoral fortunes of top leaders – Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday.

The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents, official sources said.

The state registered a “record” turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on 10 May, to elect representatives to the 224 member Assembly.

With most exit polls predicting a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, leaders of the two parties seem “jittery” over the outcome, while the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

With inputs from agencies

