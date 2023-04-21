Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah to take out rally in Devanahalli today, assess BJP preparations
Karnataka Election 2023: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will take out a roadshow in Karnataka's Devanahalli today as the saffron party gears up for the 10 May Assembly elections in the state
Bengaluru: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will take out a roadshow in Karnataka’s Devanahalli today as the saffron party gears up for the 10 May Assembly elections in the state.
As part of his two-day visit, which is his first to the state after announcement of poll schedule on 29 March, Shah will also take stock of the party’s preparations.
As per his itinerary, Shah will hold a roadshow in the taluk headquarters town of Devanahalli, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district in the afternoon.
Later in the day, Shah will hold a meeting with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations, said BJP sources.
On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi.
In Devanahalli, the Union minister will campaign for the BJP’s Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP.
Muniyappa, who was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is foraying into the Assembly elections for the first time.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the fight was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah to hold roadshow tomorrow, assess BJP poll preparations in the state
Karnataka Elections 2023: Shah will campaign in Devanahalli for party leader Pilla Munishamappa, who will contest against the sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP
Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases list of star campaigners; PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 big names
Karnataka Elections 2023: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and others are among the prominent figures from the Centre who will campaign for the party in Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections: Why Tejasvi Surya isn’t one of BJP’s 40 star campaigners
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The BJP has released a list of 40 names of star campaigners for the upcoming elections. However, fiery leader and prominent name Tejasvi Surya is left off the list. Has the 30-year-old's clout reduced within the saffron party?