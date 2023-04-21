Bengaluru: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will take out a roadshow in Karnataka’s Devanahalli today as the saffron party gears up for the 10 May Assembly elections in the state.

As part of his two-day visit, which is his first to the state after announcement of poll schedule on 29 March, Shah will also take stock of the party’s preparations.

As per his itinerary, Shah will hold a roadshow in the taluk headquarters town of Devanahalli, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district in the afternoon.

Later in the day, Shah will hold a meeting with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations, said BJP sources.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to attend an event organised by a private news channel before flying back to New Delhi.

In Devanahalli, the Union minister will campaign for the BJP’s Pilla Munishamappa, who is pitted against sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP.

Muniyappa, who was defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is foraying into the Assembly elections for the first time.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the fight was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.

With inputs from agencies

