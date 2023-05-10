Karnataka Election 2023: 200% confident Congress will win 141 seats, says DK Shivakumar

New Delhi: Karnataka Congress president and party’s candidate from Kanakapura DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that young voters have a great opportunity to vote for a change and expressed confidence that the party will win at least 141 seats and form the government with absolute majority.

“I am 200% confident Congress party will win 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority..,” said Shivakumar.

#WATCH | “I am 200% confident Congress party will have 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority..,” says Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/0wlj5wkQ57 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

“…Today young voters have a great opportunity…They will vote for a change…They know about the price rise and corruption in the state. I am sure they will go for a change and give us 141 seats. I am confident that Congress party will form the government,” he added.

Appealing to voters, the state Congress chief said that people should cast their votes by looking at the gas cylinders which have been placed at different voting booths to remind the voters of the price rise unleashed during the BJP regime.

“…I am appealing to everyone, please cast a vote by looking at our gas cylinders. I have advised all my leaders to put a gas cylinder outside the booth and put a garland on it…,” he said.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress president & party’s candidate from Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar says, “…I am appealing to everyone, please cast a vote by looking at our gas cylinders. I have advised all my leaders to put a gas cylinder outside the booth and put a garland on it…”… https://t.co/sXWrC2VyI5 pic.twitter.com/ERVRojpoh1 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Earlier in the day, the state Congress chief offered prayers at Sri Kenkeramma Temple in Kanakapura along with his brother and party MP DK Suresh.

#WATCH | #KarnatakaElections | Karnataka Congress president and party’s candidate from Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar offers prayers at Sri Kenkeramma Temple in Kanakapura, Ramanagara. His brother and party MP DK Suresh is also with him. pic.twitter.com/mWII5XkgMJ — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Polling in Karnataka is being held across 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular).

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 8.26 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the state on Wednesday, according to Election Commission data.

The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am.

With inputs from agencies

