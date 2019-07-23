You are here:
Karnataka crisis: Rebel MLAs in Mumbai to return after BJP's BS Yeddyurappa is sworn-in as next chief minister

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2019 21:12:02 IST

Mumbai: The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs camping in Mumbai will leave for Bengaluru after BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa is sworn in as chief minister of the southern state, party sources here said on Tuesday.

File image of rebel MLAs Vishwanath, Munirathna, Mahesh Kumathalli, Pratap Gowda. PTI

A BJP leader said the rebels, who have been staying at a luxury hotel since early this month are "very happy" after the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote.

"They (rebel MLAs) got what they wanted," the leader said, referring to the Kumaraswamy-led government losing the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday evening.

The MLAs will leave Mumbai after Yeddyurappa is sworn in as CM, he said.

The rebels had earlier denied any BJP role in their resignations and withdrawal of support to the government.

Ahead of the crucial floor test that decided the fate of the Kumaraswamy-led government, Yeddyurappa had alleged the ruling coalition was unnecessarily buying time despite knowing that whip issued to the ruling coalition MLAs was of no use.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 21:12:02 IST

