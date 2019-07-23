Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: Kumaraswamy to meet governor after losing trust vote; BJP hails 'victory of democracy'

Karnataka Assembly Floor Test LATEST Updates: After losing the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, HD Kumaraswamy is heading to Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to the governor. During the floor test, while 99 MLAs voted for the government, 105 voted against it.
The House is taking up division of votes on the fourth day of debate on confidence motion moved by HD Kumaraswamy.
In an emotional concluding speech, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "I apologise to Opposition and voters for keeping them waiting. I’m fed up of the current political developments. I'm ready to sacrifice my post."
After protests broke out in Race Course Road, probitory orders have been imposed for the next 48 hours in Bengaluru, according to reports. All bars and wine shops will be closed during this period.
The workers of the Congress and BJP clashed at Race Course Road in Bengaluru with reports saying that two Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh are holed up inside a flat in Nitesh Apartments in that area. The Independent MLAs were the ones who withdrew their support to the coalition government earlier in July.
During the debate on confidence motion, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP for the "wholesale and retail sale of MLAs". "Governments will come and go, but we need to preserve the Constitution. Wholesale and retail sale of MLAs is a shameful act," he said.
As the day's proceedings progressed with the Congress and JD(S) dominating the debate on the trust vote in the House on Tuesday, Congress minister DK Shivakumar said, "It's not the BJP leaders who have back-stabbed me, but the rebels in Mumbai who have. But, do not worry, they will do the same to all of you. They cannot become ministers I'm telling you."
Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah, Krishna Byre Gowda launched a blistering attack on the BJP over the impending floor test in the state Assembly.
Shivakumar said that he spoke to one of the rebel MLAs who said that "he wanted a ministerial berth". "I told him that all of the rebels will be cremated by BJP leaders," he added. He also said that the BJP had "destroyed" the political future of the rebel MLAs.
On the other hand Shivakumar also said that he was "hurt" by the rebel MLAs' conduct. He referred to his visit to Mumbai when the MLAs had asked the police for protection from Shivakumar. "I was forced to stand on the street in Mumbai. I could have easily locked up rebel MLAs in a room, but I did not do it because of the friendship," he added.
Congress leader and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP and state party chief BS Yeddyurappa over "untiring" efforts to conduct "Operation Kamala" in the state. He "congratulated" Yeddyurappa, whom he called the "star of Operation Lotus". He also made a sarcastic comment on how Yeddyurappa "is not giving up". He said, "You are making a seventh untiring attempt to bring down the government."
"BJP has a mandate to run the country. You have an opportunity to change a system where horse-trading is the norm. Take the lead and we will be with you. End this murder of democracy," he added.
Addressing the media outside the Supreme Court after the bench adjourned hearing petition of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs to Wednesday, counsel for rebel MLAs Mukul Rohatgi said, "I hope Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar realises what his position is, what the constitution has obliged him to do and the fact that the floor test is being adjourned day after day."
Rohatgi further added that the 15 rebel MLAs of Congress and the JD(S) have the option of appearing in the proceedings or not because they were being issued a whip which is a basis of disqualification. "If floor test is not held today, we will press for an operative direction tomorrow," said Rohatgi.
Karnataka unit of the BJP has hit out at chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for not being present at the Assembly. Taking to Twitter, the saffron party said, "Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel His message is clear He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon."
The Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of the Independent MLAs plea seeking direction for the floor test to be conducted in the Karnataka Assembly, for Wednesday. The apex court said that it would hear the plea if the trust vote doesn't take place on Tuesday.
The apex court is also likely to hear various petitions filed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundurao in the coming week.
The Karnataka Congress MLAs have demanded that the trust vote be delayed by four weeks as the rebel MLAs have asked for the duration of four weeks before meeting the Karnataka Speaker, India Today reported.
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar left the Assembly session to meet rebel MLAs' lawyers at his chamber. The counsel for the Independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, Mukul Rohtagi has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the likely hearing of the MLAs' plea regarding the floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.
BJP's J Shettar and KS Eshwarappa BJP voiced their discontent in the Karnatka Assembly as the House proceedings were delayed over the tardiness of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and other coalition leaders. Speaker KD Ramesh Kumar had called for the House to be convened at 10 am on Tuesday, after the day ended in ruckus on Monday.
Shettar accused the JD(S), Congress MLAs of taking the agenda of the confidence motion "lightly" and said, "They assured us that it (floor test) will be done today but they haven't even come. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy sits in his chamber and clears files instead of sitting for discussions. They don't have the mindset to prove their majority, they want to drag this. The people are disgusted with this. We cannot wait for people who are holed up in Mumbai."
The Karnataka Assembly resumed operations on Tuesday in anticipation of the floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government. However, even though Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and opposition BJP MLAs were present half an hour after the proceedings were scheduled to begin, Congress and JD(S) leaders were absent from the Assembly Session.
"The Session is already underway with BJP beginning discussions with Speaker," News9 reported.
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who arrived at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test in the Assembly on Monday, responded to allegations that he was "intentionally" providing more time to coalition partners Congress and JD(S) to prove their majority. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "I convey my thanks to them. I pray for God to give them some sense."
He also weighed in on the rebel MLAs' letter seeking more time before meeting him, and said, "It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court."
The Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose resignations kickstarted the latest political crisis in Karnataka, have reportedly written to Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar asking for four weeks' time before meeting with him. The Speaker has summoned them for a meeting on Tuesday on the disqualification notice issued by Congress leaders.
India Today reported that, in a letter to the Speaker, the MLAs have asked for the additional time to be able to "consult their lawyers", and also stated that the minimum time available for MLAs in consideration for disqualification is seven days, as per the law.
The fate of the Congress-JD(S) government remained uncertain even on the third day of the debate on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. After the ruling parties and BJP locked horns to debate on the motion, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar adjourned the proceedings till 10 am on Tuesday. "By 6 pm tomorrow (Tuesday), the floor test will be done," he said."
Right from the time when the proceedings began, Kumar repeatedly reminded the government to honour its commitment to complete the trust process Monday itself.
As the House resumed its sitting after an hour's delay in the morning, the Speaker made it clear, "Everybody is watching us. Please don't make me a scapegoat. Let us reach our goal," stressing that the process should reach finality Monday.
Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion on Thursday to decide the fate of the Congress-JD(S) government, rocked by rebellion by a section of its MLAs threatening its survival.
The debate on the confidence motion prolonged to Friday, with the ruling coalition defying the two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala — to complete the process by 1.30 pm on Friday and later by the end of the day. The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after the Speaker extracted a commitment from the government that the process would be completed by Monday itself.
"It will not bring respect to the House or to me," the Speaker made his position clear, implying that the trust vote should not be delayed further, amid reports that the ruling coalition had sought two more days time for voting.
"We are in public life. People are watching. In the name of discussion, if an opinion is created that we are wasting time, it won't be right on my part or anybody else's," he said.
The Congress' position was stated during the debate on the confidence motion by senior Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who said that taking up the voting without the Speaker's decision on the resignation issue would leave the confidence motion process without any sanctity.
"We are in an extraordinary situation... I request the Chair to decide on the resignation first. Or else, it will (confidence vote) will have no standing," Gowda said, as the debate on the trust vote dragged on for the third day.
"Is the resignation voluntary and genuine. Aren't they against democracy?" he asked.
Mounting an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Gowda charged that there was a "systematic effort" to eliminate the "political opposition" in the country and the operation in Karnataka by BJP was part of such an attempt.
Alleging that there was an "undeclared emergency" in the country, Gowda told the BJP "the blood of democracy is on
your hands". He also appealed to the rebel lawmakers to reconsider their stand.
The BJP suspects that the voting is being delayed by the Congress-JD(S) government only to buy time to win back the rebel MLAs, whose resignations have pushed it to the precipice.
Earlier, the governor had shot off two missives to the chief minister, setting deadlines on Friday to conclude the proceedings, expressing fear that the delay only gives rise to the scope for horse-trading.
Senior BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Madhuswamy told the Speaker that the business on confidence motion should be completed Monday itself and the debate should not be dragged on endlessly. The Speaker also on Monday gave a ruling that a legislature party leader has the right to issue a whip.
"Issuing whip is your right. Following them is left to the MLAs. If any complaint comes to me, I will follow rules and take a decision," Kumar told Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who had raised a point of order on the issue of whip in the light of the Supreme Court order last week.
When the confidence motion was moved on Thursday last, Siddaramaiah had pressed for deferring it till the Speaker decided on the issue of whip in the wake of the apex court's verdict on the political crisis in the state.
Siddaramaiah had said that the 15 ruling coalition rebel MLAs were influenced by the apex court order that they can abstain from attending the Assembly proceedings and asked the Speaker to give a ruling on the fate of the whip issued by him as CLP leader.
"If this motion is taken up, then it will not be constitutional. It violates the constitutional provisions. I request you to defer it. I want your ruling on this point of order," Siddaramaiah had told the Speaker.
Seeking to exert pressure on the government, BJP asked Kumaraswamy "to resign and go" if he has faith in the Constitution and people of the state. The BJP said Kumaraswamy himself moved the confidence motion, but the trust process was still prolonging.
Earlier, during Monday's session, Kumar took a dig at the politics of defection in Karnataka. "I am worried about the people of Karnataka who have voted them to power. They will be left without an MLA. If the ruling party has documentary evidence, please submit it to me. If you do not have, then I'll have to expunge it from the records," he said.
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also said that while it is up to the Speaker to take a call on the confidence motion, his party has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court in the matter.
The House was adjourned for 10 minutes around 6.30 pm, but reconvened only after about two hours. During the adjournment, the Speaker held two meetings — one with BJP and JD(S) members and another with Kumaraswamy, his deputy G Parameshwara and other Congress-JD(S) members — in his chamber.
After the House reconvened, Kumaraswamy claimed that a fake resignation letter forged with his signature was doing rounds on social media. "I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don't know who is waiting to become chief minister. Someone has forged my signature and has spread the same on social media. I am shocked. It is a cheap tactic of politics."
A while back, Kumar also snapped at the Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who were raising slogans, 'Save the Constitution' in Vidhana Soudha. "I am ready to sit till 12 pm. Why are you doing like this? This is not right."
Supreme Court to hear plea of two Independent MLAs tomorrow
The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a fresh plea of two Independent Karnataka MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh — seeking holding of the floor test "forthwith" in the state Assembly on the trust motion moved by Kumaraswamy.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Monday declined to hear during the day the plea. "On mentioning, the matter is taken on board. List the matter tomorrow (Tuesday) before the appropriate bench as per the roster," the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said in its order.
The two MLAs, who withdrew support to the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, had moved the top court seeking a direction to the Kumaraswamy government for conducting a floor test in the state Assembly on or before 5 pm on Monday.
The Independent MLAs' petition came days after Kumaraswamy and state Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao moved the top court accusing the governor of interfering with the Assembly's proceedings during the debate on trust vote.
Kumaraswamy and Rao had filed separate applications after the deadlines set by the governor to conclude the proceedings of the confidence motion were not met.
They had also sought a clarification of the 17 July order of the apex court by which the 15 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs were granted relief that they cannot be compelled to participate in the ongoing Assembly proceedings.
In Karnataka, the Congress-JD(S) government slumped into a minority earlier in July following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition, including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs, have tendered their resignations. One of the rebel MLAs Ramalinga Reddy took back his resignation last week, after holding talks with the Congress leadership.
On Friday, the Assembly failed to meet the deadline set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote. After that, Kumaraswamy moved the Supreme Court challenging the governor's directive to the government saying it was in violation of well-settled law laid down by the court.
The state Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the 225-member Assembly is 113. The ruling combine's strength is 117, besides the Speaker.
With the support of the two Independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 225-member House, including the nominated MLA and Speaker.
If the resignations of 15 MLAs (12 from Congress and three from JDS) are accepted or if they stay away, the ruling coalition's tally will plummet to 101, reducing the government to a minority.
With inputs from agencies
Rebel MLAs to return to Bengaluru tomorrow, says report
CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying that the rebel MLAs currently camping in Mumbai will be coming back to Bengaluru on Wednesday, following the verdict of the Karnataka floor test.
New era of development will start now, says Yeddyurappa
Addressing the media, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa that the results of the floor test were a victory of democracy. "People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," he said. "We assure the farmers that we will give more importance to them in the coming days. We will take an appropriate decision at the earliest."
BJP to decide future course of action after legislature party meet tomorrow, say reports
The BJP, which has promised to form a stable government, will discuss its future course of action during a legislature party meeting on Wednesday, according to reports.
HD Kumaraswamy seeks appointment of governor
After losing the trust vote, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sought an appointment from Governor Vajubhai Vala.
Congress leader HK Patil slams rebel MLAs for 'betraying' party
Speaking on HD Kumaraswamy losing the trust vote, Congress leader HK Patil hit out at the rebel MLAs and said, "This defeat is because of betrayal of our party legislatures. We have come under the influence of various things. I am sure the people of Karnataka will not tolerate this type of betrayal to the party."
End of an era of corrupt, unholy alliance: BJP
BJP posted tweets welcoming the results of the trust vote. "Game Of Karma," it said in one tweet, taking a dig at the Congress-JD(S) alliance. In another tweet, it promised "a stable and able governance" to the people of Karnataka.
HD Kumaraswamy loses trust vote; 105 MLAs vote against govt
HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote on Tuesday, the fourth day when the House debated on the confidence motion. While 99 MLAs voted for the government, 105 voted against it.
Speaker not to cast vote during floor test
Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar announced that he will not be voting during the floor test.
Voting begins in Karnataka Assembly
The House is currently voting on the floor test. This will decide the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy government.
Not going to run away, let there be a discussion on confidence motion, says Kumaraswamy
While flouting the 6 pm deadline set for the floor test by Speaker Ramesh Kumar, HD Kumaraswamy said he is ready for the floor test and is “not going to run away”. “They (BJP) are in a hurry. Let there be discussion. Let’s have a division of votes, but let me finish,” he said.
Ready to resign, kept the letter ready, says Speaker Ramesh Kumar
"These rebel MLAs came to my chamber and didn't even seek permission. They went to Supreme Court and then came to me again. I asked one of the lawmakers if he wasn't first an MLA in the House in 1978. When I asked him if his resignation in the format, he said the gist of it conveys the same message. If he did not know the rule, why submit the resignation like that? And then he says I'm not behaving correctly," the angry Speaker Ramesh Kumar told the House, saying it is contempt of the House.
Sending a piece of paper to state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, he said that he has kept a letter ready with him and is ready to resign.
HD Kumaraswamy presents concluding remarks
"We have delivered on our promises every single time," HD Kumaraswamy says in state Assembly, adding that his work was based on intuition, not superstition.
He also said that he extended support to Kodagu flood victims, without sidelining constituencies who did not vote for his party.
HDK apologises to people for dragging trust vote process
"I had no intention to drag the trust vote; I apologise to the Speaker and people of the state," said HD Kumaraswamy in the Assembly.
Ready to sacrifice my post over political developments, says Kumaraswamy
In an emotional concluding speech, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "I apologise to Opposition and voters for keeping them waiting. I’m fed up of the current political developments. I'm ready to sacrifice my post."
Rebel MLAs will be disqualified, says HDK
HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the rebel MLAs in his concluding remarks before the floor test. "The rebels will be disqualified. Their political career will come to an end," he said.
Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru
After protests broke out in Race Course Road, probitory orders have been imposed for the next 48 hours in Bengaluru, according to reports. All bars and wine shops will be closed during this period.
Congress, BJP clash over two Independent MLAs holed up in Bengaluru flat
The workers of the Congress and BJP clashed at Race Course Road in Bengaluru with reports saying that two Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh are holed up inside a flat in Nitesh Apartments in that area. The Independent MLAs were the ones who withdrew their support to the coalition government earlier in July.
Floor test likely soon
HD Revanna is speaking in the Assembly right now and no other members are expected to speak after him. If HD Kumaraswamy presents his concluding remarks after Revanna's speech, it will be followed by the floor test.
Siddaramaiah says BJP should accept it is poaching MLAs
Siddaramaiah said in the Assembly that the BJP should accept openly it is poaching MLAs. He said: "Ninety-nine percent of the state believes BJP is indulging in horse-trading... BJP leaders were seen accompanying rebel MLAs. Which party is in power in Maharashtra? How are these rebels getting such security arrangements?" The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs have been holed up in a hotel in Mumbai even since the crisis in Karnataka began to unravel.
Siddaramaiah slams BJP for 'wholesale and retail sale of MLAs'
During the debate on confidence motion, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP for the "wholesale and retail sale of MLAs". "Governments will come and go, but we need to preserve the Constitution. Wholesale and retail sale of MLAs is a shameful act," he said.
No court can interfere with functioning of Speaker, says Siddaramaiah
As the debate on the confidence motion continued on the fourth day, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "The Speaker has the right to reject or accept resignations. The Speaker is the supreme authority in the Assembly. No court can interfere with the functioning of the Speaker."
Didn't 'lock' rebel MLAs up because of 'trust', says DK Shivakumar
Continuing his attack on the rebel Karnataka MLAs, DK Shivakumar said that the Congress could have locked up the dissidents but didn't because they have "trust" in them.
Youth Congress workers protest outside Mumbai hotel, detained
Youth Congress workers protested outside the rebel MLAs’ hotel in Mumbai as the Karnataka Assembly continued to debate the floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government for the fourth day. A massive police presence is outside Powai hotel where Youth Congress is protesting, CNN-news18 reported. The report also said that the protesters have now been detained.
BJP hits out at HDK, says CM will continue to 'loot and waste' taxpayers' money
Karnataka unit of the BJP has hit out at chief minister HD Kumaraswamy for not being present at the Assembly. Taking to Twitter, the saffron party said, "Session for #KarnatakaTrustVote has begun But CM @hd_kumaraswamy is resting at his Taj West end hotel His message is clear He will continue to loot & waste tax payers money to the very last second as CM He & his party will be answerable to Kannadigas very soon."
Shivalinga Gowda reiterates demand for exclusion of rebel MLAs
JD(S) MLA Shivalinga Gowda, during the debate on the floor test on Tuesday, reiterated the ruling coalition's demand for state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa to clarify whether the rebel MLAs would be inducted into the saffron party after the confidence motion is passed.
"BS Yeddyurappa should clarify that rebel MLAs will not be given any ministerial berth nor should they be inducted into the BJP," Gowda said.
UT Khader accuses BJP of meeting rebel MLAs
Karnataka minister UT Khader questioned the BJP over "using" the rebel MLAs to approach the Supreme Court "urgently". He also accused the saffron party of meeting with the rebel MLAs.
"BJP should provide an answer to these questions," he said.
DK Shivakumar, HD Kumaraswamy meet to discuss plan of action if govt fails trust vote
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and water resources minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday met to discuss the future of the coalition and the plan of action if the Congress-JD(S) government fails the floor test on Tuesday.
HD Kumaraswamy not yet arrived at Vidhan Soudha
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is reportedly still at the Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru and has not left for the Vidhana Soudha even as BJP MLAs accused the coalition government of taking the trust vote "lightly".
Siddaramaiah arrives in Vidhana Soudha one hour after House convened
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah arrived at Vidhana Soudha to attend the Assembly session on Tuesday, an hour and a half after the Speaker had asked for the House to convene.
Mukul Rohtagi arrives at SC ahead of Independent MLAs' plea hearing
The counsel for the Independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, Mukul Rohtagi has arrived at the Supreme Court ahead of the likely hearing of the MLAs' plea regarding the floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.
Karnataka Speaker leaves Assembly to meet rebel MLAs' lawyers
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar left the Assembly session to meet rebel MLAs' lawyers at his chamber.
HD Kumaraswamy leaves for Vidhan Soudha
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly left for the Vidhan Soudha for the Assembly session, which was set to begin at 10 am according to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's instructions on Monday. Reports said that he was holding a consultation with JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda.
BJP MLAs instructed not to speak in Assembly, say reports
Karnataka BJP MLAs have reportedly been asked not to speak during the Assembly session on Tuesday, as the House is likely to vote in the confidence motion on the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and MLA Madhuswamy are to raise or counter arguments made during the Assembly session on Tuesday.
J Shettar says today is 'final day' of coalition govt
BJP MLA J Shettar said that Tuesday would be the "final day" of the coalition government.
"It's the final day for this government. We believed yesterday was the last but because of the 'milapi kushti' between the ruling party and others, they postponed it for one day... We'll see what happens and if a division of votes takes place, this government will definitely be defeated," he said.
BS Yeddyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP MLAs arrived at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
Karnataka Assembly proceedings to begin soon
Karnataka Speaker arrives at Vidhana Soudha
Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has arrived at the Vidhana Soudha ahead of the floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday.
BJP MLAs slam Congress over Karnataka crisis, say BS Yeddyurappa will be 'next CM'
BJP MLA Renukacharya and MLC Ravi Kumar criticised coalition partner Congress and said that Congress leader Siddaramaiah "didn't want" this government to continue. Renukacharya said, "The Speaker will put the confidence motion to vote and he won't break his promise like Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy."
Kumar said, "Speaker will put the confidence motion to vote on Tuesday and Kumaraswamy will lose power. BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa will become the next chief minister."
BS Yeddyurappa distributed chocolates as House proceedings dragged on Monday
The Karnataka Assembly was in session till 11.45 pm on Monday night as coalition MLAs disrupted the House with protests against holding the floor test.
As Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar attempted to bring order to the House and appealed to the MLAs to maintain decorum, BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa distributed chocolates to all the MLAs and some suiggested that dinner be prepared for legislators.
BJP MLAs leave for Vidhan Soudha, Assembly to begin at 10 am
BJP MLAs have left for the Vidhan Soudha for the day's proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. The floor test on the HD Kumaraswamy government is likely to be concluded on Tuesday, after being delayed for three days.
On Monday, HD Kumaraswamy brings up fake' resignation letter being circulated on social media
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, in the Assembly on Monday, said that a "fake" resignation letter was being circulated on social media. He showed the letter to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. Kumaraswamy also said that the letter, with his signature forged, was purportedly addressed to the governor was being circulated "even as he was sitting in the Assembly."
"Similar rumours about me also," the Speaker said in response.
HD Kumaraswamy, G Parmeshwara absent during end of proceedings on Monday
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara were not present towards the end of House's proceedings on Monday, as the Assembly was disrupted by ruckus caused by ruling coalition MLAs.
BJP says democracy is being 'murdered' in Karnataka, urges governor's intervention
Alleging that democracy was being murdered in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao Monday urged the Governor of that state to protect the principles of democracy. "People who talk about democracy, people who talk about moral politics, those who talk about due process... we are warning them all, the system of democracy is being murdered in Karnataka.
"The BJP will not accept this. We urge the (Karnataka) Governor to protect (democracy)," Rao, who is in-charge of BJP affairs in Karnataka, told reporters in Hyderabad. He claimed that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was violating the law and subverting the spirit of the Constitution by conducting the debate on the trust vote in a "never-ending" manner.
JD(S) leader challenges rebel MLAs over 'no vested interests' claim
Taking on rebel MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday for their statement that they have no vested interest in resigning and that it was voluntary, JD(S) member AT Ramaswamy dared them to declare that they will not contest elections in future.
Participating in the debate on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, he also criticised facilitation of "zero traffic" when the disgruntled MLAs of the ruling Congress and JDS arrived here on 10 July and travelled by road to the Vidhana Soudha to submit their resignations to Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar.
Ramalinga Reddy withdraws resignation, likely to support coalition govt
One of the rebel MLAs, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy retracted his decision to resign over the weekend and said that he would support the government.
BJP making systematic effort to eliminate political opposition: Karnataka Congress
Mounting an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, state minister and Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda, during the debate on the trust vote, charged that there was a "systematic effort" to eliminate the "political opposition" in the country and the "Operation Kamala" in Karnataka by BJP was part of such an attempt.
Twenty MLAs absent from Monday's proceedings
Twenty MLAs, including 17 from the ruling coalition, skipped the Karnataka Assembly proceedings on Monday. The absentees included the two Independent MLAs and BSP member N Mahesh, who has been instructed by party leader Mayawati to extend support to the government.
SC to hear plea of Independent MLAs today
The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a fresh plea from the two Independent Karnataka MLAs — R Shankar and H Nagesh — seeking holding of the floor test "forthwith" in the state Assembly on the trust motion.
The MLAs who withdrew support to the ruling coalition had sought a direction to the Kumaraswamy government to conduct the floor test on or before 5 pm on Monday, however, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said that it would be "impossible" to hear the plea before Tuesday.
We will finish the floor test by 6 pm, says Siddaramaiah
Congress leader Siddaramaiah spoke during the debate on the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday and as the House got adjourned for the third day without a trust vote on Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's government, Siddaramaiah said that the floor test will conclude by 6 pm on Tuesday.
On Monday, he said, "Tomorrow we will finish the floor test, after some of our members speak. By 4 pm tomorrow we will finish discussion, by 6 pm we will finish the floor test."
