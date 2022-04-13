Karnataka: Contractor's brother demands arrest of KS Eshwarappa, his close aides

Prashant Patil, brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil, has refused to take the deceased's mortal remains until action is taken against the accused

Udupi: Prashant Patil, brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil, on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

Prashant has refused to take the deceased's mortal remains until action is taken against the accused.

Speaking to the reporters here, Prashant said, "Minister KS Eshwarappa, Basawaraj and Ramesh (Eshwarappa's close aides) must be arrested. We want justice."

He demanded that everybody who has been named in the FIR must be arrested. "We will not take the body of my brother till the arrests are made by the police," he said.

Earlier today, a Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah met the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

The Congress leaders demanded from the Governor to direct the police to "take cognizance of the allegations of the abetment to suicide of Santhosh Patil by KS Eshwarappa and his allies".

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will speak to Eswarappa in connection with the contractor's death, to know about the latter's stand on his resignation over the matter.

Speaking to the reporters here, Bommai said, "Yes, FIR registered... Collected all information. I will speak with Eshwarappa.... I will speak with him over the phone call and directly.... I don't know what he (Eshwarappa) said (about resignation). It will be cleared when we speak directly."

Notably, Patil, who was a BJP leader and a contractor, had accused Eswarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai had directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the matter.

