Karnataka CM race: Will have new cabinet in next 48-72 hours, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said that decision on the new state chief minister will most likely be taken by today or tomorrow and that the new cabinet will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.

“Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka,” said Surjewala outside Congress president Kharge’s 10 Rajaji Marg residence where hectic parleys are on to decide on the chief ministerial pick.

Hopeful that the Congress will be able to deliver a stable government for five years, Surjewala urged people not to believe in speculation and “fake news” which it alleged was being peddled by the BJP.

“Do not resort to any speculation, whenever a decision is taken by the Congress president, we will be happy to inform you. I am only here to quash multiple rumours and hearsay …that are being played on multiple news channels. Please don’t believe in it,” said Surjewala.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met Rahul Gandhi separately earlier in the day.

According to sources, the Congress is closing in on naming Siddaramaiah for the role because he has the support of most MLAs and the task now is to bring Shivakumar on board.

The sources, however, said that in his meeting with Gandhi, Shivakumar indicated that he would not back down in the standoff with Siddaramaiah.

The Wednesday’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation.

While the supporters of both the leaders are pitching for their respective leader, the Congress is said to be working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two, while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the state was won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

With inputs from agencies

