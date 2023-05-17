Karnataka CM race: DK Shivakumar to meet Congress chief Kharge, Rahul Gandhi again this evening

Even as the Congress is yet to make any official announcement on its Karnataka CM pick, DK Shivakumar, in a last-ditch effort, is yet again likely to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge later this evening

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both had met Rahul Gandhi in the national capital earlier in the day.

Shivakumar had also met Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge during the day and also held discussions with party leaders and his supporters at his brother and party MP DK Suresh’s residence.

The official media handle of Congress shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi with both the leaders

Calling Gandhi a “jannayak” – leader of the people – the Congress tweeted, “Rahul Gandhi ji met DK Shivakumar ji and Siddaramaiah ji after the landslide victory in Karnataka.”

‘Decision on CM today or tomorrow’

Earlier Congress’ Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours.

Surjewala also dismissed speculative reports that Siddaramaiah was likely to be named the chief minister once again.

“Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka,” he told reporters.

The Congress leader said that consultations are still on and urged media to not report on speculation or heed to fake information.

Four days since Congress registered an emphatic victory in the Assembly polls by wresting power from the Bharatiya Janata Party, still, the state is yet to get a Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, supporters of Siddaramaiah were seen bursting firecrackers in Bengaluru.

Also, police officials were seen inspecting the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is likely to be held.

After registering an emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly elections the Congress legislative party met late evening on Sunday in Bengaluru and passed a one-line resolution empowering Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the head of the legislative party.

Congress closing in on Siddaramaiah

According to sources, the Congress is closing in on naming Siddaramaiah for the role because he has the support of most MLAs and the task now is to bring Shivakumar on board.

The sources, however, said that in his meeting with Gandhi, Shivakumar indicated that he would not back down in the standoff with Siddaramaiah.

The Wednesday’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation.

While the supporters of both the leaders are pitching for their respective leader, the Congress is said to be working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections.

Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two, while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the state was won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.

The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

