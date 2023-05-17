Karnataka CM Race: Congress unable to untangle the conundrum as DKS, Siddaramaiah supporters pressure party; WATCH
While the supporters of both the leaders are pitching for their respective leader, the Congress is said to be working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections
Amid hectic parleys in the Congress to decide on the candidate for the top post in the southern state of Karnataka, the supporters of DK Shivakumar on Wednesday flashed placards and raised slogans outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence.
Karnataka’s two chief ministerial aspirants Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had met Rahul Gandhi separately earlier in the day.
#Siddaramaiah leading race to #KarnatakaCM post, #DKS supporters gather outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence.
News18’s @harishupadhya and @Elizasherine get you minute-by-minute updates @toyasingh | #Karnataka #KarnatakaPolitics #ChiefMinister #DKShivakumar pic.twitter.com/RTS82eNQ4e
— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 17, 2023
Meanwhile, as the media reports, citing sources, suggested that senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is set to be the next Karnataka chief minister, his supporters broke into celebrations outside his residence in Bengaluru.
#WATCH | Bengaluru: Supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah celebrate and burst firecrackers ahead of the decision on #KarnatakaCM post pic.twitter.com/n7rbwohw6p
— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023
According to sources, the Congress is closing in on naming Siddaramaiah, 75, for the role because he has the support of most MLAs and the task now is to bring Shivakumar, 61, on board.
The sources, however, said that in his meeting with Gandhi, Shivakumar indicated that he would not back down in the standoff with Siddaramaiah.
The Wednesday’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi came a day after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar held separate meetings with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence and held discussions with him over government formation.
While the supporters of both the leaders are pitching for their respective leader, the Congress is said to be working on a power-sharing formula to accommodate all sections.
Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner among the two, while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the state was won under him as state party chief and that he has worked hard for ensuring this victory.
The Congress has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of the state after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.
With inputs from agencies
