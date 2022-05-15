Karnataka BJP recommends BSY's son BY Vijayendra for forthcoming MLC elections

Vijayendra was appointed as vice-president of the state BJP in July, 2020 and has reportedly expressed his interest to contest the 2023 Assembly polls from one of the seats in the old Mysuru region

The Karnataka BJP has cleared BY Vijayendra, son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, as a candidate in the forthcoming MLC elections, according to several media reports.

His name had been forwarded to the party’s central election committee which took the final call on Sunday.

According to The Statesman, a consensus has been reached in the state unit of the party that Vijayendra should be inducted into the ministry during the next reshuffle. A person has to be either an MLA or MLC to become a minister.

Vijayendra was appointed as vice-president of the state BJP in July, 2020, and after that he has been touring the state and getting good responses, especially from the youth.

Vijayendra has reportedly expressed his interest to contest the 2023 Assembly polls from one of the seats in the old Mysuru region and has expressed interest to work in the same region, said a party source.

If he manages to get elected as an MLC, there will be a demand for his induction into Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet as his father had stepped down as chief minister in July last year, a BJP leader said. Central leaders of the BJP may reconsider the state core committee’s decision as the party’s decision on Vijayendra may face backlash from leaders who have worked for the BJP for many years, a leader said.

According to The Statesman, people are already seeing Vijayendra as the successor of Yediyurappa, his father. Moreover, he has good relations with the high command and a strong support base in the state unit of the party. Yediyurappa is also putting his weight behind his son and pushing up to take up more responsibilities in the party and lobbying hard for his son to become a cabinet minister in the state. The election of MLC will be held on 3 June.

According to the Indian Express, the core committee also recommended Nirmala Sitharaman for re-election to Rajya Sabha, sources said. The names of outgoing Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy, outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya, Nirmal Kumar Surana and entrepreneur Prakash Shetty are doing the rounds for the second seat. Of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, the BJP can win at least two and the Congress one.

