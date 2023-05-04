Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, says PM Modi

Auto refresh feeds

"I am very happy that PM Modi came here in Ankola. This is for the first time any Prime Minister came here. We all are very happy. Our children were very excited to see him. I gave my love and blessing to him," said Sukri Bommagowda popularly called the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes

The Padma Shri recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda expressed their delight and joy on meeting PM Modi.

Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda were presented with their Padma Shri awards by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Ankola.

Sukri Bommagowda, a recipient of the award, said on Wednesday that the Halakki Vokkaliga community was pleased that the PM Narendra Modi administration has honoured two members of the group with the Padma Shri award. The two recipients were introduced to the Prime Minister in the Karnataka town of Ankola.

The comments followed the Congress party's inclusion of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal in its programme for the Karnataka Assembly elections on 10 May and pledge to prohibit both outfits if elected to power.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy remarked that the grand old party is raising the matter now but did nothing while they were in power in the state, which sparked a controversy over the Congress manifesto's inclusion of the ban on the Bajrang Dal group.

On Wednesday, hours after declaring that the Chhattisgarh government would consider outlawing the Bajrang Dal if the situation called for it, Baghel tweeted the video to his Twitter account.

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said the youngster in the video was a member of the Bajrang Dal and released it on Twitter. The boy is seen allegedly shouting harsh language against Baghel.

In defending its stance against the right-wing Hindu organisation, the Congress emphasised that it is committed to stopping people and groups that sow the seeds of discord and claimed that the Supreme Court has also called for action against "those spreading hatred."

In an effort to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse," Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Karnataka voters on Wednesday to chant "Jai Bajrangbali" when they cast their ballots. The BJP was stepping up its criticism of the opposition party for promising to outlaw the Bajrang Dal.

"I am very happy that PM Modi came here in Ankola. This is for the first time any Prime Minister came here. We all are very happy. Our children were very excited to see him. I gave my love and blessing to him," said Sukri Bommagowda popularly called the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes

The Padma Shri recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda expressed their delight and joy on meeting PM Modi.

Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda were presented with their Padma Shri awards by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Ankola.

Sukri Bommagowda, a recipient of the award, said on Wednesday that the Halakki Vokkaliga community was pleased that the PM Narendra Modi administration has honoured two members of the group with the Padma Shri award. The two recipients were introduced to the Prime Minister in the Karnataka town of Ankola.

The comments followed the Congress party's inclusion of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal in its programme for the Karnataka Assembly elections on 10 May and pledge to prohibit both outfits if elected to power.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy remarked that the grand old party is raising the matter now but did nothing while they were in power in the state, which sparked a controversy over the Congress manifesto's inclusion of the ban on the Bajrang Dal group.

On Wednesday, hours after declaring that the Chhattisgarh government would consider outlawing the Bajrang Dal if the situation called for it, Baghel tweeted the video to his Twitter account.

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said the youngster in the video was a member of the Bajrang Dal and released it on Twitter. The boy is seen allegedly shouting harsh language against Baghel.

In defending its stance against the right-wing Hindu organisation, the Congress emphasised that it is committed to stopping people and groups that sow the seeds of discord and claimed that the Supreme Court has also called for action against "those spreading hatred."

In an effort to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse," Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Karnataka voters on Wednesday to chant "Jai Bajrangbali" when they cast their ballots. The BJP was stepping up its criticism of the opposition party for promising to outlaw the Bajrang Dal.

With a week to go for assembly polls in Karnataka, political parties have stepped up their campaign and senior leaders of BJP, Congress and JD-S addressed rallies and held roadshows to woo voters on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in the state and accused Congress of “abuse culture”. BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy also campaigned in the state.

Sources said Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Karnataka polls on May 6 and address a rally in Hubbali district.

PM Modi will lead a 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city, the sources said.

Addressing a rally in Uttara Kannada, PM Modi said the people of Karnataka do not support the “black culture” of abuses and said they should punish those making hurling such words by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote.

The Prime Minister said BJP wants to make Karnataka the number one state in India and has a roadmap and a plan.

Attacking Congress, he said a way to seek votes “is to abuse Modi”.

“What is the other way to seek votes, abuse Modi, abuses are being hurled…does anyone in Karnataka accept black culture, like a culture where anyone can abuse, accept a culture of abuse…does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses. What will you do this time, will you punish… when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those who abuse by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’,” he said.

Congress on Tuesday released its Karnataka election manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.

Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on 10 May and the counting of votes will take place on 13 May.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.