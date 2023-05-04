Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File
With a week to go for assembly polls in Karnataka, political parties have stepped up their campaign and senior leaders of BJP, Congress and JD-S addressed rallies and held roadshows to woo voters on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in the state and accused Congress of “abuse culture”. BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy also campaigned in the state.
Sources said Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Karnataka polls on May 6 and address a rally in Hubbali district.
PM Modi will lead a 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city, the sources said.
Addressing a rally in Uttara Kannada, PM Modi said the people of Karnataka do not support the “black culture” of abuses and said they should punish those making hurling such words by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote.
The Prime Minister said BJP wants to make Karnataka the number one state in India and has a roadmap and a plan.
Attacking Congress, he said a way to seek votes “is to abuse Modi”.
“What is the other way to seek votes, abuse Modi, abuses are being hurled…does anyone in Karnataka accept black culture, like a culture where anyone can abuse, accept a culture of abuse…does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses. What will you do this time, will you punish… when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those who abuse by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’,” he said.
Congress on Tuesday released its Karnataka election manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.
The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.
“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.
Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on 10 May and the counting of votes will take place on 13 May.
