Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, says PM Modi

Karnataka Election 2023: Addressing a rally in Uttara Kannada, PM Modi said the people of Karnataka do not support the 'black culture' of abuses

FP Staff May 04, 2023 09:50:47 IST
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File

10:30 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

Say 'Jai Bajrangbali' while casting vote, PM says in Karnataka

In an effort to "punish" the Congress for its "culture of abuse," Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Karnataka voters on Wednesday to chant "Jai Bajrangbali" when they cast their ballots. The BJP was stepping up its criticism of the opposition party for promising to outlaw the Bajrang Dal.

In defending its stance against the right-wing Hindu organisation, the Congress emphasised that it is committed to stopping people and groups that sow the seeds of discord and claimed that the Supreme Court has also called for action against "those spreading hatred."
10:22 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

CM Baghel tweets video of boy using abusive words, calls him Bajrang Dal Member

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, said the youngster in the video was a member of the Bajrang Dal and released it on Twitter. The boy is seen allegedly shouting harsh language against Baghel.

On Wednesday, hours after declaring that the Chhattisgarh government would consider outlawing the Bajrang Dal if the situation called for it, Baghel tweeted the video to his Twitter account.
09:47 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Ruled for 5 years, did not ban then' says HD Kumaraswamy on row over Congress poll manifesto

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy remarked that the grand old party is raising the matter now but did nothing while they were in power in the state, which sparked a controversy over the Congress manifesto's inclusion of the ban on the Bajrang Dal group.

The comments followed the Congress party's inclusion of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal in its programme for the Karnataka Assembly elections on 10 May and pledge to prohibit both outfits if elected to power.
09:43 (ist)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE

'Halakki Vokkaliga tribe felt proud...': Padma awardees after meeting PM Modi in Karnataka

Sukri Bommagowda, a recipient of the award, said on Wednesday that the Halakki Vokkaliga community was pleased that the PM Narendra Modi administration has honoured two members of the group with the Padma Shri award. The two recipients were introduced to the Prime Minister in the Karnataka town of Ankola. 

Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda were presented with their Padma Shri awards by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Ankola.

The Padma Shri recipients Tulsi Gowda and Sukri Bommagowda expressed their delight and joy on meeting PM Modi. 

"I am very happy that PM Modi came here in Ankola. This is for the first time any Prime Minister came here. We all are very happy. Our children were very excited to see him. I gave my love and blessing to him," said Sukri Bommagowda popularly called the nightingale of the Halakki Vokkaliga tribes

With a week to go for assembly polls in Karnataka, political parties have stepped up their campaign and senior leaders of BJP, Congress and JD-S addressed rallies and held roadshows to woo voters on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in the state and accused Congress of “abuse culture”. BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy also campaigned in the state.

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi begins rally with 'Bajrangbali' chants in Mudbidri

Karnataka Election 2023 Updates: Amit Shah slams Siddarmaiah, says his was the most corrupt government in India

Sources said Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign in Karnataka polls on May 6 and address a rally in Hubbali district.

PM Modi will lead a 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city, the sources said.

Addressing a rally in Uttara Kannada, PM Modi said the people of Karnataka do not support the “black culture” of abuses and said they should punish those making hurling such words by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ when they cast their vote.

The Prime Minister said BJP wants to make Karnataka the number one state in India and has a roadmap and a plan.

Attacking Congress, he said a way to seek votes “is to abuse Modi”.

“What is the other way to seek votes, abuse Modi, abuses are being hurled…does anyone in Karnataka accept black culture, like a culture where anyone can abuse, accept a culture of abuse…does Karnataka forgive those who hurl abuses. What will you do this time, will you punish… when you press the button at the polling booth, punish those who abuse by saying ‘Jai Bajrangbali’,” he said.

Congress on Tuesday released its Karnataka election manifesto which talked of ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India.

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.

Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on 10 May and the counting of votes will take place on 13 May.

Updated Date: May 04, 2023 10:49:45 IST

