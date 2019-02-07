BJP MLAs disrupt Karnataka Assembly proceedings, claim coalition is in minority; seven Congress MLAs still absconding

There was ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly for the second consecutive day on Thursday, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day. According to ANI, MLAs of the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the present Congress-JD(S) government was in minority and did not have the required numbers to hold power in the state, protested in the Assembly.

"When they don't have any majority, they do not have the moral right to form the government," former state chief minister and Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said, according to CNN News18. When asked about moving a no-confidence motion in the House, he said the question "does not arise at all".

According to the news channel, seven Congress MLAs were absconding from Thursday's session, despite the party issuing a whip. The Congress issuing a whip is being seen as a preemptive move to disrupt any plans of disgruntled MLAs, who may be on the BJP's radar, to stay away from the Assembly and pose a threat to the stability of the government.

Reports said that of the seven absconding MLAs, four had also skipped the Congress Legislature Party's meeting on 18 January. The four MLAs are Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kamatihalli, B Nagendra and Umesh Jadhav.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has issued at least two showcause notices to the four, seeking an explanation for their absence.

The BJP had disrupted proceedings in the Assembly on Wednesday, as well — the first day of the state's Budget Session — creating ruckus over the ruling coalition's supposedly minority numbers in the House. During Governor Vajubhai Vala's address to the joint session of the state legislature, BJP members rushed to the Well and alleged that the Congress-JD(S) government was in minority, forcing the governor to cut his speech down.

Around seven Congress MLAs, including the four mentioned above, were absent during the governor's speech, CNN-News18 reported.

The Budget Session — the first after the cabinet expansion in December that left several MLAs displeased — was expected to be a stormy one because of the political turmoil in Karnataka following poaching allegations by both the BJP and the ruling Congress-JD(S) combine.

Although Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to present his government's second budget on 8 February, the continued disruption of proceedings indicates that things may go off schedule.

With inputs from agencies

