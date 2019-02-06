HD Kumaraswamy govt has lost majority, claims BJP in Karnataka Assembly; disrupts proceedings during budget session

The proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly were disrupted on Wednesday — the first day of the state's budget session — as the Opposition BJP created a ruckus over the ruling coalition's numbers in the House.

During Governor Vajubhai Vala's address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, BJP members rushed to the Well and alleged that the Congress-JD(S) government was in minority.

"You are made to read lies, so please don't read it," BJP members said. However, Vala continued with his speech, even as BJP members intensified their sloganeering. "We don't want a bundle of lies to be read. Down down... the government that has lost majority and trust," they shouted.

Bengaluru: Protest in Karnataka Assembly by opposition parties during Governor Vajubhai Vala's address. BJP alleged that the present government doesn't have the numbers & is a minority government. pic.twitter.com/lqbxyvsSav — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

About seven Congress MLAs, including four disgruntled ones, were absent during the governor's speech, CNN-News18 reported. Vala only managed to read out two paragraphs of his speech as the protests intensified.

In the May 2018 Assembly election, the BJP had emerged as the single largest party. However, when the BJP lacked the numbers during a floor test, state unit president BS Yeddyurappa was forced to resign as the chief minister. Ever since the Congress-JD(S) came together to form the government, the BJP has been constantly accused of attempting to topple the Kumaraswamu administration.

A stormy budget session for 2019 was especially on the cards because of the political turmoil in the state following alleged attempts by the BJP to poach disgruntled coalition leaders.

Few Congress legislators had triggered the crisis in January by camping in Mumbai along with BJP leaders, allegedly with an intention to jump to the saffron party's side.

The Congress had accused the BJP of luring MLAs with money and power and also threatening to fix them using central agencies. Subsequently, MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar withdrew their support claiming "disappointment" and "lack of clarity" in the coalition government.

On 18 January, the Congress called for a legislature party meeting in a show of strength. Four MLAs, who stayed away, were served notices seeking an explanation as to why action should not be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

Ahead of the budget session in the state, a whip was issued to all MLAs of ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition on Tuesday to be present in the state Assembly during all days of the budget session and vote in favour of the government.

Amid reports that disgruntled Congress lawmakers on the BJP's radar might keep away from the session, state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that action will be taken against legislators if they violate the whip.

Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday, said BJP leaders were in an illusion. "Let them continue to be in illusion... I will do my duty... screen will be lifted tomorrow (Wednesday), you will get all the information," he added.

Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda had said in January that the BJP would stake claim to power in Karnataka if the coalition government falls.

This is the first session after the cabinet expansion in December. Though the chief minister is expected to present his government's second budget on 8 February, Wednesday's disruption of proceedings indicate that things may go off schedule.

With inputs from agencies

