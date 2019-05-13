Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for remark on Nathuram Godse, says AIADMK leader

Chennai: AIADMK legislator KT Rajendra Balaji on Monday said that Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for his remarks on Nathuram Godse stating that the comments were made to gain votes of minorities.

"Kamal Haasan's tongue should be cut off for his remarks. He made these remarks to gain votes of minorities. We cannot blame the entire community for the actions of any one individual. The Election commission should take action against the actor and ban his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam," Balaji told reporters here.

Earlier today, BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, for his comments at an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Aravakurichi assembly constituency. The party accused Hasaan of trying to "aggravate existing differences" and appealing to "communal feelings for securing votes", leading to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also slammed Hassan for his comments on Godse, saying his theory is a "flop story" and a "useless statement".

However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav supported the actor's statement on Godse saying, the killer of the father of the nation was 'much more than a terrorist'.

The actor-turned-politician today stirred controversy by asserting that first terrorist in independent India was "a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse." The chief of political outfit Makkal Needhi Maiam was campaigning in Aravakurichi of Tamil Nadu when he made the remarks.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on 19 May.

