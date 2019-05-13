'India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name was Nathuram Godse', says Kamal Haasan during poll campaign in Tamil Nadu

Aravakurichi: Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan stoked a controversy, saying free India's first "terrorist was a Hindu, and his name was Nathuram Godse" — who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan while campaigning for his candidate in Aravakurichi for the upcoming by-elections said that independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu and his name was Godse.@NairShilpa1308 with details. | #May23WithTimesNow pic.twitter.com/pNtSJB7a4W — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 13, 2019

Addressing an election campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night, the actor-politician said he was one of those "proud Indians" who desires an India with equality and where the "three colours"

in the tricolour, an obvious reference to different faiths, "remained intact." "I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts," he said.

Haasan said he had come to Aravakurichi "seeking answers for that murder," referring to Gandhi's assassination in 1948. "Good Indians desire for equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact. I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that," he added.

Earlier too, Haasan had stoked a row, when in November 2017, he took potshots at what he termed as "Hindu extremism," which drew condemnation from the BJP and Hindu outfits.

Aravakurichi is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on 19 May. MNM has fielded S Mohanraj from this segment.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.