'Jyotiraditya Scindia was Maharaja, now he is mafia?': Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress over 'double standards' on its former leader

Bhopal: Reacting to the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday criticised the party leaders over their "double standards".

"For some Congress leaders when Scindia ji was in Congress he was a Maharaja, now he is a mafia? These are their double standards," Chouhan said.

Earlier, Scindia had resigned from the Congress stating that "it is time to move on."

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," said Scindia in his resignation letter submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Scindia also asserted that time had come to look ahead at a fresh start.

The development comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The chief minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the Cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

