Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia tweets out resignation letter from Congress soon after meeting with Modi, Shah

Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis LATEST Updates: In a major political twist in Madhya Pradesh, sulking Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seemingly paving the way for his entry into the BJP. As crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, party sources said on Tuesday that efforts were on to woo back the disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remained 'incommunicado'.

While the BJP has called its legislature party meeting at 7 pm, the Congress will hold a similar meeting at 5 pm at the residence of the chief minister.

Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath's leadership.

In Delhi, sources said hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.

"The party high command is sending emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet," a source told PTI. Pilot tried to reach out to Scindia but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message, sources said.

On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, "I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate."

Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted.

"We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate.

The Congress leaders have put up a brave face saying their government in the state would survive its full term.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP tweeted in memory of Jyotiraditya Scindia's late father Madhavrao Scindia whose birth anniversary falls on Tuesday.

"Respected Madhavrao Scindia ji's ideological loftiness, political wisdom, supreme morality, and commitment to the Congress are still milestones in Indian politics even today and will always remain so," it stated.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who met BJP chief jP Nadda in Delhi on Monday night and later returned to Bhopal, also took to twitter to remember late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary.

Chouhan, however, said the current crisis was an internal matter of the Congress and needed to be resolved internally.

While the Congress, which was voted to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years in 2018, has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators. Four Independent MLAs, two lawmakers of the Bahujan Samaj Party and one legislator of the Samajwadi Party are supporting the Congress-led state government.

These developments come amid reports of infighting in Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit ahead of Rajya Sabha elections and party's allegations that BJP is poaching their MLAs.

News18 reported that the legislators currently in Bengaluru include health minister Tulsi Silavat, labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, women and child development minister Imarti Devi, food and civil supplies minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and school education minister Prabhura Choudhary. They are believed to be close to former Guna MP and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Late on Monday, Nath called a meeting of the state Cabinet at his residence. All the ministers present in the meeting submitted their resignations to the chief minister, a senior minister said. "We have expressed our solidarity with the chief minister and submitted resignations to him in the cabinet meeting," the senior minister told PTI.

"I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia...I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government,” the chief minister said in a statement in the cabinet meeting.

ANI quoted Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang Singhar, who was present at the meeting, as saying, "All the 20 ministers who were here, have tendered their resignations. The chief minister can reconstitute the state Cabinet now. All are together. Scindia ji is also with the Congress."

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has accused the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs to topple the government, which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the House. Nath, who was in Delhi earlier on Monday, has returned to Bhopal after cutting short his visit, PTI reported.

