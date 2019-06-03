'Jilted' over lack of representation in Narendra Modi govt, Nitish expands Bihar Assembly; analysts fear CM may meet Lalu's fate

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Sunday by inducting eight ministers. Otherwise a normal exercise and a prerogative of a chief minister, but the timing and the manner in which only JD(U) lawmakers were made ministers ignoring ally BJP has raised many eyebrows.

The all-of-a-sudden move by Nitish, also the president of JD(U), is being widely seen, in the political circle, as a response to the development in New Delhi on Thursday (30 May and the day when the Narendra Modi government was sworn into office) when Nitish was embarrassed by Modi's offer of one symbolic berth in the Union Cabinet and six seats in Rajya Sabha. Kumar turned down the offer and within 48 hours of returning to Patna he planned to hit back. The chief minister called on the Governor Lalji Tandon on Saturday and swearing in of his eight ministers was held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning.

Nitish's deputy and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, famous for dishing out statements on all the issues under the sky, was silent and inaccessible. Though he was present at the swearing-in ceremony, when persisted by the media, said. " Nitish ji had offered BJP for inclusion in his cabinet but the party felt that the vacancies can be filled later on."

JD(U) sources say the induction of ministers became imminent after three of the ministers were elected to Lok Sabha. Already there were vacancies and the cabinet had only 25 ministers. There was still scope for three more ministers as per the limit of maximum 36 ministers.

LJP, whose single minister has been elected to the Lok Sabha, now had no representation in Nitish cabinet. The party was not even consulted, sources said. Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who has been retained in the Union government, was clueless but said it was not a big issue.

Nitish also skipped deputy chief minister's iftar party on Sunday and instead organised a "hasty" iftar thrown by his own party.

The leaders may not admit that this could be the beginning of mistrust between the BJP and Nitish but the Bihar chief minister has already given hints through his media bytes and actions that he was not comfortable and definitely hurt with Modi's decision not to give more than one Cabinet berth to JD(U).

The growth of the BJP and its stronger position today had put many regional satraps in the NDA in a highly uncomfortable position. Nitish is one of them but the JD(U) leader has shown courage and refused Modi's offer, unlike the Shiv Sena which has two more MPs than the JD(U) in Lok Sabha. Nitish believes that when the Assembly elections are held in Bihar next year, it will be his party taking the lead over the BJP in spite of the alliance.

Prem Kumar Mani, a close aide of Nitish during his political struggle days, feels that the Bihar chief minister had been humiliated but held Nitish responsible for this. "Sometimes a victory is worse than defeat. Nitish was a sad man despite a victory," said Mani. "Demanding proportional representation was unwise on part of Nitish."

He also felt that after effectively sidelining Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar politics, the BJP's next target will be Nitish. "BJP has certain ideologies and will not tolerate people openly opposing Article 370 and common civil code. They will prefer followers like Ram Vilas Paswan who can clap and raise hands to shout Vande Matram and Jai Sri Ram and not sit idle and silent like Nitish," Mani added.

But undeniably, Nitish is also a smart player. Through his cabinet expansion, he gave a befitting reply to Modi with caste chemistry. In the Union Cabinet, the BJP ignored the representation from Bihar. Of the five ministers chosen from the state, where casteism is deep-rooted, four are from upper castes and one from the backward caste. In his expansion, Nitish included eight ministers of which two are Dalits, two from Economically Backward Caste, two from backward castes and two from upper castes on the agenda of equal representation.

"Nitish avenged his humiliation by ignoring BJP and giving suitable representation to all sections in his cabinet," said a JDU functionary on condition of anonymity and added, "through his caste chemistry he has given a clear message to the people."