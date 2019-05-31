Narendra Modi govt 2.0 Updates: Union Budget to be presented on 5 July, Parliament session to be held from 17 June to 26 July

Narendra Modi government 2.0 Latest Updates: The first decision taken by the new Union Cabinet was a hike the scholarships available under the National Defence Fund.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in 24 new faces to the council of ministers, striking a balance in regional representation while also taking care of the states that are set to go to polls in the near future. In doing so, the prime minister also managed to bring down the overall average age of the council of ministers to a little under 60 years, a shade younger than the previous lot, who had an average of 62 years. Another notable point of the Cabinet berth allotment is the major shakeup in the top four ranks, caused primarily by the absence of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and the induction of Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. Rajnath has been shifted from home to defence ministry with Shah filling up that space. Nirmala Sitharaman has been shifted to finance and S Jaishankar will take over the ministry of external affairs after working in the ministry as India's foreign secretary.
Nirmala Sitharaman Friday assumed charge as Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs hours after portfolios were announced.
Piyush Goyal, reassigned the charge of the crucial railway ministry, is likely to focus on safety, generation of non-fare revenue, track renewal, modernisation and increase in the production of state-of-the-art coaches in his second stint at the helm of the national transporter, official sources said Friday. Goyal, who had pushed for generating resources through non-fare revenue, had hit a stonewall during his last stint, but the minister is likely to drive this idea as he believes that this will bring in additional funds to boost the beleaguered railways' finances.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, apart from all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
Former foreign secretary, S. Jaishankar, replaced Sushma Swaraj as the Minister of External Affairs. A former ambassador to the United States and China, Jaishankar led India’s diplomatic corps during Modi’s first term before retiring in early 2018 and subsequently joining the Tata Group conglomerate.
The former foreign secretary, a surprise pick in the Modi government, carries with him more than three decades of diplomatic experience. A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar is the son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts. Jaishankar was also a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.
Smriti Irani was rewarded with the Women and Child Welfare ministry, a charge she will take over from her party colleague Maneka Gandhi. She will also retain her previous portfolio of textile industries. Meanwhile Piyush Goayal, a key minister in the Modi Cabinet during the previous term, will again head the Railway Ministry. A chartered accountant by profession, he will also handle the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The list of portfolios allocated to the various ministers is finally out. There is a major shake up in the top Capinet ranks. Rajnath Singh who held the Home Ministry earlier has now got the defence ministry. Nirmala Sitharaman, the former defence minister will succeed Arun Jaitley as the finance minister. Meanwhile, Amit Shah has taken up the Ministry of Home Affairs, a portfolio he held in Gujarat Cabinet as well.
Bihar chief minister said his party was and will remain with the NDA and hold no grudges over the Cabinet berths. However, in all subtlety the key NDA ally did say that they conveyed to the party that his party doesn't need any 'symbolic representation' in the government. If the BJP makes an offer which is proportionate to our strength then the JD(U) will think about it.
"They made us an offer of one seat in the council of ministers like other NDA allies. I conveyed this to the party and everyone was of the opinion that a small symbolic representation it is not required. We are anyway with the NDA. But if they talk about a symbolic representation then we will think about it. But we are not holding any grudges," Nitish said.
The details of portfolio allocation will be out shortly and the Cabinet ministers are expected to take charge before today's meeting in the evening. In the coming days, the prime minister would also decided on the various cabinet committees such as Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. The Union Council of Ministers was sworn-in Thursday evening.
The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held Friday evening around 5.30 pm, official sources said. They said as of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided, they added. The newly-elected Lok Sabha members have to be administered oath.
Speculations about Amit Shah getting the next finance ministry portfolio may have caused the markets to react positively. Perhaps this the extension of a warm welcome to its own member. Amit Shah's official profession, according to his affidavit, is share trading and even his father was a stock trader who had his own terminal.
The prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with BIMSTEC leaders from 10.30 am onwards so it is expected that before leaving for Hyderabad House, where the meetings will take place, he will send the portfolios communication to President House for formal notification of the same.
The names included in the Council of Ministers show that the BJP tried to pull a balancing act as far as regional representation was concerned. The second Narendra Modi-led government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar.
The Modi government 2.0 also has three ministers each from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka followed by two each from West Bengal, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. The voters had given the BJP a clean sweep in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.
The states of West Bengal and Odisha gave massive gains to the Bharatiya Janata Party as it won 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha in the national election.
West Bengal, where Assembly polls are due in 2021, gave the saffron party 18 MPs. However, it is being represented by only two ministers-- Babul Supriyo and Debasree Chaudhuri.
Odisha, where the BJP won eight seats, is being represented by Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Pradhan has been elected to the upper house from Bihar.
The new Council of Ministers has representation from almost all the states, except Andhra Pradesh and the north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.
Besides Modi, the ministers representing Uttar Pradesh are Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjeev Balyan, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, V K Singh, Santosh Gangwar, Hardeep
Singh Puri and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The BJP won 62 seats in the state while its ally bagged two.
Ministers from Maharashtra include Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal, Arvind Sawant, Danve Patil, Ramdas Athawale and Shamrao Dhotre while those from Bihar Bihar include
Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh, R K Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Nityanand Rai, while those.
Uttar Pradesh sends the maximum of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Maharashtra and Bihar send 48 and 40 MPs respectively.
Modi gave representation to members from Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand as the states will be going to polls later this year.
Jharkhand is being represented by Arjun Munda while Naqvi, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the state, hails from Uttar Pradesh. Despite the BJP bagging all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, only Harsh Vardhan-- the winning MP from Chandni Chowk-- could find place in the Modi 2.0 cabinet.
Also inducted into the cabinet were Nirmala Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka who hails from Tamil Nadu and with V Muraleedharan, who represents Kerala in the Council of ministers but has been elected to the upper house from Maharashtra.
Updated Date: May 31, 2019 20:11:21 IST
Union Budget to be presented on 5 July: Prakash Javadekar
ANI further quoted sources as saying that the Parliament session for the budget will be held from 17 June to 26 July. The election for the Speaker will be held on 19 June.
Scholarship hiked under National Defence Fund
The first decision taken by the NDA 2 was a hike in the scholarships under the National Defence Fund. The scholarship for boys in the NDF has been increased to Rs 2,500 per month from Rs 2,000 per month.
And the same for girls has been increased to Rs 3,000 per month from the current Rs 2,250.
Amit Shah takes charge as home minister
The first meeting of the new cabinet will take place soon.
Meanwhile... Bhutan's PM criticises Indian media for getting the country's premier's image wrong
Former Bhutan premier Tshering Tobgay has criticised some Indian TV channels for "insulting" his country by using the wrong photographs of current Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in their coverage of his arrival to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka in first overseas visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make a short visit to Sri Lanka on his way to or back from the Maldives in early June, during his first visit overseas in his second term.
While his visit to the Maldives would underline the primacy of neighbours and India’s neighbourhood in foreign policy during Modi’s second term in office, the brief stop in Colombo is expected to convey India’s solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings in April.
The development comes after Modi held a 30-minute meeting with Maithripala Sirisena today, which is when the Sri Lankan president reportedly extended the invite to Modi. Sirisena reacted to the development and said, "PM Modi's visit is very important to us, we are neighbors and friends, this relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back over 2,600 years. We're eagerly awaiting for his arrival, it's a great honor for the people of Sri Lanka."
As Raosaheb Danve moves to Centre, BJP looks for new Maharashtra president
Will work to forward PM's vision, says Giriraj Singh
"Whatever responsibility I have been given I will work to take it forward following prime minister's road map. I have already managed this portfolio in Bihar then I will like working in this portfolio once again," Giriraj Singh told ANI after being appointed as Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
Ramesh Pokhriyal gets HRD ministry
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ gets the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which was earlier held by Prakash Javadekar.
Dharmendra Pradhan retains petroleum, gets steel too
Rajya Sabha member and BJP candidate from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan will have an expanded role in the new Modi government with the former Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister retaining this key Ministry while given additional charge of the Steel Ministry.
Pradhan, known as the Bharatiya Janata Party's face in Odisha also held the portfolio of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the last government. While skill development has been given a new face, Pradhan has been given additional responsibility of the steel sector that requires special nurturing from the new minister given sluggish market conditions and an onslaught of cheap steel imports.
Pradhan, 50, is serving his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha to which he was first elected in 2010. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Deogarh, Odisha in 2004.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Minister of Minority Affairs
Narendra Modi keeps public grievances, atomic energy, space with self
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, apart from all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
Ravi Shankar Prasad bags three key portfolios, to be incharge of Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and IT
From a counsel holding the brief for the deity 'Ram Lalla' in the Ayodhya title suit to a moderniser spearheading the 'Digital India' initiative and clamping down on contentious practices like instant triple talaq, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has worn many hats.
Narendra Singh Tomar replaces Radha Mohan Singh as Agriculture minister, also gets charge of rural development of panchayti raj
Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Tomar will also retain his Rural Development and Panchayati Raj ministries.
After a brief stint as a Rajya Sabha member, Tomar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena in 2009.
In 2014, he won the Lok Sabha election from Gwalior and was made a cabinet minister, heading several ministries including mines, steel, labour and employment and rural development and panchayati raj. He returned to Morena in the 2019 election, winning by a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes.
Harsh Vardhan, a doctor by profession, replaces JP Nadda as health minister
Har Vardhan has replaced JP Nadda as Minister of Health and Family Welfare amid speculations that the latter will replace Amit Shah as BJP national president with his induction into the Cabinet. Harsh Vardhan has also retained his earlier protfolios: Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences.
Before taking the national centre stage, he was active in Delhi politics and was even touted to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly elections of 2014. Qualified as an Ear Nose and Throat specialist, Harsh Vardhan was also briefly in charge of the health ministry in the Delhi government.
He was also the education minister of Delhi. He represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament.
Smriti Irani gets Women and Child Development, Textiles
Union minister Smriti Irani will retain her old portfolio of textiles, apart from which she has been awarded additional charge of the women and child development ministry, a charge which was earlier held by eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi.
NDA allies Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan retain old protfolios
Lok janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan has retained his old portfolio, that is Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Likewise, Harsimrat Kaur Badal will also continue as the Minister for Food Processing industries.
Amit Shah takes up home ministry in new Modi Cabinet
Amit Shah has taken up the Ministry of Home Affairs, a portfolio he held in Gujarat Cabinet as well. Before him, Rajnath Singh held the key protfolio which is essentially responsible for internal security and the general law and order situation in the Union of India.
Don't need symbolic representation, will think if BJP makes offer proportional to strength, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister said his party was and will remain with the NDA and hold no grudges over the Cabinet berths. However, in all subtlety the key NDA ally did say that they conveyed to the party that his party doesn't need any 'symbolic representation' in the government. If the BJP makes an offer which is proportionate to our strength then the JD(U) will think about it.
PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov
Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi thanks PM for his trust, vows to serve people through politics
"I am fortunate that PM Modi has placed his trust in me and I consider politics as a medium to serve the nation. Our party stands for — nation first, party second and self last. I will try my best to win the trust of Modi ji and common people," said Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.
He recently shot to fame due to his extremely simple life style. A bachelor, Sarangi is said to be spending the major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children in his area.
Loudest cheers for Pratap Chandra Sarangi, minister number 56
He lives in a thatched house, rides a bicycle and spends a major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children. For 64-year-old Pratap Sarangi, who once nurtured the desire to be a monk and lives an austere life, his hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a berth in the new Narendra Modi Government.
First meeting of new Union Cabinet likely Friday evening
The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held Friday evening around 5.30 pm, official sources said. They said as of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided, they added. The newly-elected Lok Sabha members have to be administered oath.
Modi to hold bilateral meetings with BIMSTEC leaders
Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with representatives of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation member nations on Friday. The meetings will be held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Modi is likely to begin his day by meeting Mohammed Abdul Hamid, President of People’s Republic of Bangladesh at 10:30 am. Following this he will meet Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena at 10:50 am. At 11:10 am he will meet Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius. The prime minister will then meet Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli at 11.30 am. At 11:50 am the prime minister will hold the last of the meetings with BIMSTEC leaders. He will hold discussions with Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan.
S Jaishankar likely to replace Sushma Swaraj as Minister of External Affairs
A potential replacement for Sushma Swaraj could be former foreign secretary, S. Jaishankar, who took an oath as a cabinet minister. A former ambassador to the United States and China, Jaishankar led India’s diplomatic corps during Modi’s first term before retiring in early 2018 and subsequently joining the Tata Group conglomerate.
Go getter, or inexperienced: Investors give mixed reactions on speculations that Amit Shah could be next FM
Several investors and traders said they did not expect Indian markets to react much if Shah’s appointment was confirmed, believing his ability to get things done would offset his lack of financial experience.
"The hallmark of this government is that there’s more PMO (prime minister’s office)-driven strategy and guidance,” said Jayesh Shroff, co-founder of investment advisory firm Cask Capital. “So, to that extent, you don’t need a proper technocrat to run the finance ministry - you need someone who can get things done."
Others were more wary.
"We have no clue of what this guy knows or his financial knowledge,” said a trader at a private bank, who declined to be identified. “The market will take some time to understand his views."
PM expected to send details of portfolio allocation to Raisina Hills shortly
The prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with BIMSTEC leaders from 10.30 am onwards so it is expected that before leaving for Hyderabad House, where the meetings will take place, he will send the portfolios communication to President House for formal notification of the same.
Markets soar as rumours of Amit Shah getting finance portfolio do rounds
Speculations about Amit Shah getting the next finance ministry portfolio may have caused the markets to react positively. Perhaps this the extension of a warm welcome to its own member. Amit Shah's official profession, according to his affidavit, is share trading and even his father was a stock trader who had his own terminal.
PM does a balancing act in picking Union Cabinet; poll-bound states find representation
The names included in the Council of Ministers show that the BJP tried to pull a balancing act as far as regional representation was concerned. The second Narendra Modi-led government has the maximum representation of 10 faces from the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, followed by seven from Maharashtra and six from Bihar. Modi gave representation to members from Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand as the states will be going to polls later this year.
20:11 (IST)
Ram Nath Kovind to address joint session of Parliament on 20 June: Javadekar
20:07 (IST)
Union Budget to be presented on 5 July: Prakash Javadekar
ANI further quoted sources as saying that the Parliament session for the budget will be held from 17 June to 26 July. The election for the Speaker will be held on 19 June.
19:56 (IST)
Nearly 14.5 crore farmers will benefit from PM-Kisan Yojana: Narendra Singh Tomar
19:55 (IST)
Government announces universalisation of PM-KISAN Yojana
"A total of Rs 87,000 crore will be provided to farmers under the PM-KISAN Yojana," Narendra Singh Tomar, agriculture minister, said at a press conference in New Delhi.
The annual benefit of Rs 6,000 has now been extended to all farmers.
19:51 (IST)
Farmers to get Rs 6,000 a year under PM-KISAN
All farmers will get Rs 6,000 a year under PM-KISAN. Cabinet has okayed extension of this scheme.
17:46 (IST)
Scholarship hiked under National Defence Fund
The first decision taken by the NDA 2 was a hike in the scholarships under the National Defence Fund. The scholarship for boys in the NDF has been increased to Rs 2,500 per month from Rs 2,000 per month.
And the same for girls has been increased to Rs 3,000 per month from the current Rs 2,250.
17:36 (IST)
Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani arrive for cabinet meeting
17:28 (IST)
First cabinet meeting to begin shortly
17:16 (IST)
HRD Ministry submits draft of new education policy
New education policy is part of government's 100-day plan. The new policy will focus on revamping the primary education system.
17:03 (IST)
Amit Shah takes charge as home minister
The first meeting of the new cabinet will take place soon.
17:01 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti congratulates Nirmala Sitharaman
16:59 (IST)
Australian foreign minister congratulates new External Affairs Minister
16:51 (IST)
S Jaishankar takes charge as External Affairs Minister
16:50 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as first full-time woman finance minister
Nirmala Sitharaman created history again when she became the first full-time woman Finance Minister of India, and now will have to steer the country out of an imminent economic slowdown and address challenges like job creation, mounting bad loans and stimulating investment.
Sitharaman in the Modi 1.0 government became the first full-time woman defence minister and in the second term, she is now the first full-time woman Finance Minister.
Prior to this, Indira Gandhi, as prime minister, held additional charge of finance ministry in 1970-71.
Sitharaman, 60, succeeds Arun Jaitley, who earlier this week wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he does not want to continue in ministerial position in the government due to health reasons.
She joins the finance ministry at a time when the economy is facing challenges of slowing growth, dipping exports and mounting non-performing loans. — PTI
16:45 (IST)
Piyush Goyal takes charge of commerce and industry ministry at a time when global protectionism is on the rise
Piyush Goyal took charge of the commerce and industry ministry at a time when global protectionism is rising at trade front and the need to push India's exports is pressing.
Goyal, who also got the railway ministry, said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the trust he has reposed in me by giving me this opportunity to look after the commerce and industry ministry".
Goyal came to the ministry accompanied by former commerce minister Suresh Prabhu.
"I have a lot to learn from my senior colleague Prabhu Ji. I would continue to take his guidance and support," he told reporters in New Delhi. — PTI
16:24 (IST)
PM shuffles top four berths; inducts 24 new faces, keeps average age of Council under 60
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought in 24 new faces to the council of ministers, striking a balance in regional representation while also taking care of the states that are set to go to polls in the near future. In doing so, the prime minister also managed to bring down the overall average age of the council of ministers to a little under 60 years, a shade younger than the previous lot, who had an average of 62 years. Another notable point of the Cabinet berth allotment is the major shakeup in the top four ranks, caused primarily by the absence of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj and the induction of Amit Shah and S Jaishankar. Rajnath has been shifted from home to defence ministry with Shah filling up that space. Nirmala Sitharaman has been shifted to finance and S Jaishankar will take over the ministry of external affairs after working in the ministry as India's foreign secretary.
16:08 (IST)
Meanwhile... Bhutan's PM criticises Indian media for getting the country's premier's image wrong
Former Bhutan premier Tshering Tobgay has criticised some Indian TV channels for "insulting" his country by using the wrong photographs of current Prime Minister Lotay Tshering in their coverage of his arrival to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
15:56 (IST)
Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka in first overseas visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make a short visit to Sri Lanka on his way to or back from the Maldives in early June, during his first visit overseas in his second term.
While his visit to the Maldives would underline the primacy of neighbours and India’s neighbourhood in foreign policy during Modi’s second term in office, the brief stop in Colombo is expected to convey India’s solidarity with Sri Lanka in the wake of the Easter Sunday bombings in April.
The development comes after Modi held a 30-minute meeting with Maithripala Sirisena today, which is when the Sri Lankan president reportedly extended the invite to Modi. Sirisena reacted to the development and said, "PM Modi's visit is very important to us, we are neighbors and friends, this relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back over 2,600 years. We're eagerly awaiting for his arrival, it's a great honor for the people of Sri Lanka."
15:33 (IST)
Govt forms 'Jal Shakti' Ministry by merging Water Resources and Drinking Water Ministries
15:00 (IST)
As Raosaheb Danve moves to Centre, BJP looks for new Maharashtra president
14:55 (IST)
Piyush Goyal retains Railways, likely to explore non-fare revenue sources to get old workhorse back on track
Piyush Goyal, reassigned the charge of the crucial railway ministry, is likely to focus on safety, generation of non-fare revenue, track renewal, modernisation and increase in the production of state-of-the-art coaches in his second stint at the helm of the national transporter, official sources said Friday. Goyal, who had pushed for generating resources through non-fare revenue, had hit a stonewall during his last stint, but the minister is likely to drive this idea as he believes that this will bring in additional funds to boost the beleaguered railways' finances.
14:32 (IST)
S Jaishankar 'welcomed back' into MEA, this time as minister in charge
14:26 (IST)
Will work to forward PM's vision, says Giriraj Singh
"Whatever responsibility I have been given I will work to take it forward following prime minister's road map. I have already managed this portfolio in Bihar then I will like working in this portfolio once again," Giriraj Singh told ANI after being appointed as Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries
14:18 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman back to her field of expertise, new FM's academic background, experience may come in handy for top job
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday named Nirmala Sitharaman, previously the country’s defence minister, as the next finance minister. Her, appointment may have come as a surprise to many as the rumour mill had it that Amit Shah would be the likely successor of Arun Jaitley. However, her induction seems to be rooted in firm reason.
14:08 (IST)
Ramesh Pokhriyal gets HRD ministry
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ gets the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which was earlier held by Prakash Javadekar.
14:04 (IST)
Dharmendra Pradhan retains petroleum, gets steel too
Rajya Sabha member and BJP candidate from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan will have an expanded role in the new Modi government with the former Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister retaining this key Ministry while given additional charge of the Steel Ministry.
Pradhan, known as the Bharatiya Janata Party's face in Odisha also held the portfolio of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the last government. While skill development has been given a new face, Pradhan has been given additional responsibility of the steel sector that requires special nurturing from the new minister given sluggish market conditions and an onslaught of cheap steel imports.
Pradhan, 50, is serving his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha to which he was first elected in 2010. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Deogarh, Odisha in 2004.
14:02 (IST)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi appointed Minister of Minority Affairs
13:51 (IST)
Narendra Modi keeps public grievances, atomic energy, space with self
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, apart from all important policy issues and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
13:40 (IST)
S Jaishankar replaces Sushma Swaraj as Minister of External Affairs
Former foreign secretary, S. Jaishankar, replaced Sushma Swaraj as the Minister of External Affairs. A former ambassador to the United States and China, Jaishankar led India’s diplomatic corps during Modi’s first term before retiring in early 2018 and subsequently joining the Tata Group conglomerate.
The former foreign secretary, a surprise pick in the Modi government, carries with him more than three decades of diplomatic experience. A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar is the son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts. Jaishankar was also a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.
13:36 (IST)
Ravi Shankar Prasad bags three key portfolios, to be incharge of Law and Justice, Communications, Electronics and IT
From a counsel holding the brief for the deity 'Ram Lalla' in the Ayodhya title suit to a moderniser spearheading the 'Digital India' initiative and clamping down on contentious practices like instant triple talaq, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has worn many hats.
13:24 (IST)
Narendra Singh Tomar replaces Radha Mohan Singh as Agriculture minister, also gets charge of rural development of panchayti raj
Narendra Singh Tomar has been appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Tomar will also retain his Rural Development and Panchayati Raj ministries.
After a brief stint as a Rajya Sabha member, Tomar was elected to the Lok Sabha from Morena in 2009.
In 2014, he won the Lok Sabha election from Gwalior and was made a cabinet minister, heading several ministries including mines, steel, labour and employment and rural development and panchayati raj. He returned to Morena in the 2019 election, winning by a margin of over 1.13 lakh votes.
13:19 (IST)
Harsh Vardhan, a doctor by profession, replaces JP Nadda as health minister
Har Vardhan has replaced JP Nadda as Minister of Health and Family Welfare amid speculations that the latter will replace Amit Shah as BJP national president with his induction into the Cabinet. Harsh Vardhan has also retained his earlier protfolios: Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Earth Sciences.
Before taking the national centre stage, he was active in Delhi politics and was even touted to be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Assembly elections of 2014. Qualified as an Ear Nose and Throat specialist, Harsh Vardhan was also briefly in charge of the health ministry in the Delhi government.
He was also the education minister of Delhi. He represents Chandni Chowk in Delhi as a Member of Parliament.
13:13 (IST)
Smriti Irani gets Women and Child Development, Textiles
Union minister Smriti Irani will retain her old portfolio of textiles, apart from which she has been awarded additional charge of the women and child development ministry, a charge which was earlier held by eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi.
13:09 (IST)
NDA allies Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan retain old protfolios
Lok janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan has retained his old portfolio, that is Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Likewise, Harsimrat Kaur Badal will also continue as the Minister for Food Processing industries.
13:02 (IST)
Amit Shah takes up home ministry in new Modi Cabinet
Amit Shah has taken up the Ministry of Home Affairs, a portfolio he held in Gujarat Cabinet as well. Before him, Rajnath Singh held the key protfolio which is essentially responsible for internal security and the general law and order situation in the Union of India.
12:56 (IST)
Rajnath Singh gets Defence Ministry, Nirmala Sitharaman gets finance
The list of portfolios allocated to the various ministers is finally out. There is a major shake up in the top Capinet ranks. Rajnath Singh who held the Home Ministry earlier has now got the defence ministry. Nirmala Sitharaman, the former defence minister will succeed Arun Jaitley as the finance minister. Meanwhile, Amit Shah has taken up the Ministry of Home Affairs, a portfolio he held in Gujarat Cabinet as well.
12:52 (IST)
Don't need symbolic representation, will think if BJP makes offer proportional to strength, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister said his party was and will remain with the NDA and hold no grudges over the Cabinet berths. However, in all subtlety the key NDA ally did say that they conveyed to the party that his party doesn't need any 'symbolic representation' in the government. If the BJP makes an offer which is proportionate to our strength then the JD(U) will think about it.
12:31 (IST)
PM Modi holds wide-ranging talks with Kyrgyzstan president Jeenbekov
12:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Mauritius
12:12 (IST)
Privileged to have served in Modi's council of ministers, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
"Many congratulations to the Council of Ministers who took oath today under the leadership of Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May you all have a remarkable tenure in the forthcoming years and work towards strengthening our democracy," Rathore tweeted.
12:09 (IST)
PM Modi holds meets Maithripala Sirirsena, engages with with BIMSTEC leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisensa, who met today, "discussed various aspects of improving India-Sri Lanka cooperation."
12:03 (IST)
Piyush Goyal thanks Narendra Modi in tweet, vows to fulfil responsibility with honesty
11:48 (IST)
Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi thanks PM for his trust, vows to serve people through politics
"I am fortunate that PM Modi has placed his trust in me and I consider politics as a medium to serve the nation. Our party stands for — nation first, party second and self last. I will try my best to win the trust of Modi ji and common people," said Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi.
He recently shot to fame due to his extremely simple life style. A bachelor, Sarangi is said to be spending the major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children in his area.
11:36 (IST)
Sushma Swaraj thanks Modi, hopes new govt functions with glory
Sushma Swaraj, who was a notable omission in the new NDA government, Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her an opportunity to serve people of India as External Affairs Minister. Taking to Twitter over an hour after the swearing-in ceremony ended, Swaraj prayed that the Modi government in its second term functions with glory.
11:29 (IST)
Big Bang reforms likely in NDA II rule, NITI Ayog official tells Reuters
n the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term, a slew of ‘big-bang’ economic reforms that should please foreign investors are likely to be pursued, according to a top official at the government’s main think tank.
The reforms will include changes in labour laws, privatisation moves, and creation of land banks for new industrial development, said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog (National Institute for Transforming India), who reports directly to Modi.
"They (foreign investors) will have reasons to be happy. You will see a slew of reforms I can assure you of that. We are going to pretty much hit the ground running,” Kumar told Reuters in an interview.
11:26 (IST)
Sensex rises as PM Modi's cabinet takes shape; oil marketers lead gains
The share market rose on Friday boosted by optimism from a newly formed cabinet with investors awaiting portfolio distribution due later in the day, while weak oil prices pushed up oil marketing companies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office on Thursday for his second innings along with his ministers, with several media reports suggesting that his key aide Amit shah is set to be the new finance minister.
Investors are also awaiting key gross domestic product data due later in the day. The broader Nifty was up 0.56% at 12,012.20 as of 0513 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.53% to 40,041.25. “Market movement is more sentiment driven today. The contemplation around Amit Shah getting finance ministry is boosting market sentiment,” said Siddharth Sedani, equity advisory head at brokerage Anand Rathi.
11:17 (IST)
Loudest cheers for Pratap Chandra Sarangi, minister number 56
He lives in a thatched house, rides a bicycle and spends a major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children. For 64-year-old Pratap Sarangi, who once nurtured the desire to be a monk and lives an austere life, his hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a berth in the new Narendra Modi Government.
11:00 (IST)
Narendra Modi's new government takes care of regional balance
10:53 (IST)
First meeting of new Union Cabinet likely Friday evening
The first meeting of the new Union Cabinet is likely to be held Friday evening around 5.30 pm, official sources said. They said as of now there is no fixed agenda. The possible date of convening the Parliament session could be decided, they added. The newly-elected Lok Sabha members have to be administered oath.
10:45 (IST)
Modi to hold bilateral meetings with BIMSTEC leaders
Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with representatives of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation member nations on Friday. The meetings will be held at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Modi is likely to begin his day by meeting Mohammed Abdul Hamid, President of People’s Republic of Bangladesh at 10:30 am. Following this he will meet Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena at 10:50 am. At 11:10 am he will meet Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius. The prime minister will then meet Nepal prime minister KP Sharma Oli at 11.30 am. At 11:50 am the prime minister will hold the last of the meetings with BIMSTEC leaders. He will hold discussions with Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan.