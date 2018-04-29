Jan Aakrosh Rally LIVE updates: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the rally and said that the Narendra Modi government had made false promises to the people.

BJP chief Amit Shah called Congress a "power hungry" entity and said the nation was tired of party's "arm twisting tactics." "I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party’s efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress," Shah added.

Ahead of the Jan Aakrosh rally, party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted that "Four years of Modi government — no jobs for youths, no protection for women, no right MSP for farmers, no rights for Dalits and minorities. Join the "mass-outrage" rally at the Ramlila grounds tomorrow morning at 9:30 am to reveal the huge outrage spread from this disappointment."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday, the party's Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken said on Friday.

Maken said that the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' — Gandhi's first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, will be "historic".

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief in a statement said that 40,000 forms for identity cards from party workers have been received, while around one and a half lakh to two lakh Congress workers are expected to participate in the rally.

"Full preparations have been made for the Jan Aakrosh Rally to be addressed by Gandhi. Delhi will sound the bugle for Rahul ji's triumphant journey to the 2019 parliamentary elections," Maken said in the statement.

Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. In the last elections in 2014, the BJP had won all seven seats, as it stormed to power at the Centre putting to an end the 10-year rule of Congress.

He said 14 water dispensing stalls will be setup for the rally taking into consideration the prevailing hot weather. Maken said proper arrangements would also be made for the parking of vehicles coming from Delhi and outstation areas, and various committees have been formed, who have been meeting regularly.

Meanwhile, Maken also welcomed back former NSUI and Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik, former DPCC secretaries Jaikaran Choudhary and Parvinder Sharma into the party fold.

He said it was a matter of happiness that these leaders have returned to the Congress, adding that with the return of Malik, the party will be further strengthened in Delhi.

