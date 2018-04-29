Jan Aakrosh Rally LIVE updates: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the rally and said that the Narendra Modi government had made false promises to the people.
BJP chief Amit Shah called Congress a "power hungry" entity and said the nation was tired of party's "arm twisting tactics." "I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party’s efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress," Shah added.
Ahead of the Jan Aakrosh rally, party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted that "Four years of Modi government — no jobs for youths, no protection for women, no right MSP for farmers, no rights for Dalits and minorities. Join the "mass-outrage" rally at the Ramlila grounds tomorrow morning at 9:30 am to reveal the huge outrage spread from this disappointment."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday, the party's Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken said on Friday.
Maken said that the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' — Gandhi's first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, will be "historic".
The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief in a statement said that 40,000 forms for identity cards from party workers have been received, while around one and a half lakh to two lakh Congress workers are expected to participate in the rally.
"Full preparations have been made for the Jan Aakrosh Rally to be addressed by Gandhi. Delhi will sound the bugle for Rahul ji's triumphant journey to the 2019 parliamentary elections," Maken said in the statement.
Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. In the last elections in 2014, the BJP had won all seven seats, as it stormed to power at the Centre putting to an end the 10-year rule of Congress.
He said 14 water dispensing stalls will be setup for the rally taking into consideration the prevailing hot weather. Maken said proper arrangements would also be made for the parking of vehicles coming from Delhi and outstation areas, and various committees have been formed, who have been meeting regularly.
Meanwhile, Maken also welcomed back former NSUI and Delhi Youth Congress president Amit Malik, former DPCC secretaries Jaikaran Choudhary and Parvinder Sharma into the party fold.
He said it was a matter of happiness that these leaders have returned to the Congress, adding that with the return of Malik, the party will be further strengthened in Delhi.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2018 12:06 PM
Highlights
Everyone suffering under this govt: Sonia Gandhi
"Everyone is suffering under this government," said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
"I am convinced that your voice will bring about change in the country," she said.
What is the Jan Aakrosh rally?
The Jan Aakrosh (public anger) rally of Gandhi is seen as the virtual launch of Congress' campaign for next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Nearly 10,000 have gathered at Ramlila Maidan. People are raising slogans on a range of issues. 'Stop Rape' banners can be spotted at the rally. Several party workers have already arrived at the spot, including Sharmishta Mukherjee.
Modi's tenure a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal on every front, claims Congress
The Congress party on Twiitter said, "The Modi Govt's tenure has so far been a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal and failures on every front. Every section of the society is suffering and is angry. The nation stands united today to voice its anger against this insensitive regime."
Rahul Gandhi to speak on unemployment, MSP for farmers, Dalit rights
Ahead of the Jan Aakrosh rally, party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted that "Four years of Modi government — no jobs for youths, no protection for women, no right MSP for farmers, no rights for Dalits and minorities. Join the "mass-outrage" rally at the Ramlila grounds tomorrow morning at 9:30 am to reveal the huge outrage spread from this disappointment."
Amit Shah accuses Congress of not allowing Parliament to function, says nation tired of party's arm twisting tactics
The BJP chief, Amit Shah, on Sunday demanded Congress provided answers over why they didn't allow the Parliament to function during the Budget Session. "If the Congress really wants to know why is there Jan Akrosh, they should answer in today’s rally why did they disallow Parliament to function. They should answer why has the Congress prevented the formation of an OBC commission that gives justices to backward sections?" he tweeted.
He also called Congress a "power hungry" entity and said the nation was tired of party's "arm twisting tactics." "I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party’s efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress," Shah added.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address Jan Aakrosh rally today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken said that the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' — Gandhi's first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, will be "historic".
12:03 (IST)
Everyone suffering under this govt: Sonia Gandhi
"Everyone is suffering under this government," said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
"I am convinced that your voice will bring about change in the country," she said.
11:45 (IST)
Visuals of the gathering at Ramlila Maidan
11:38 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot on his way to Jan Aakrosh Rally
11:32 (IST)
Congress party workers from various party frontal organisations at the Ramlila Maidan
Large number of Congress party workers from Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have gathered at the Ram Lila Maidan.
The members from Congress' frontal organisations like Youth Congress, NSUI, Women's Congress, Seva Dal, SC/ST cell and others are at the Ramlila Maidan with placards and banners.
11:22 (IST)
Congress workers gather at Ramlila Maidan for Jan Aakrosh rally
11:19 (IST)
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi waving to crowds at Ramlila Maidan
11:07 (IST)
What is the Jan Aakrosh rally?
The Jan Aakrosh (public anger) rally of Gandhi is seen as the virtual launch of Congress' campaign for next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Nearly 10,000 have gathered at Ramlila Maidan. People are raising slogans on a range of issues. 'Stop Rape' banners can be spotted at the rally. Several party workers have already arrived at the spot, including Sharmishta Mukherjee.
11:05 (IST)
Visuals of Congress workers on their way to the rally
11:04 (IST)
Visuals from of the rally from Ramlila Maidan
11:03 (IST)
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on his way to Jan Aakrosh rally
11:02 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh expected to address Jan Aakrosh Rally
The rally is expected to be addressed by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others. "There is anger among all sections of society, the poor, the elderly, the youth, farmers, women... Hence the name Jan Akrosh Rally'," AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot told reporters.
He said Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh would address the Congressmen and urge them to unite to oust the BJP, "which is causing social unrest and dividing society". Congress's communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala said a clarion call would be given to root out the BJP from Karnataka.
11:00 (IST)
BJP had no role in creating 'Powerful India': Priyanka Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi said that the UPA helped create a "powerful India", not the BJP. "#PowerfulIndia is a truth that UPA helped in creating. BJP has had no role to play in it. When nothing works, unleash fake propaganda is BJP's mool mantra," she tweeted.
10:58 (IST)
RECAP: Sanjay Nirupam flagging off 'Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express' from Mumbai
10:57 (IST)
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot meets with people from Rajasthan before leaving for Jan Aakrosh rally
10:56 (IST)
Modi's tenure a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal on every front, claims Congress
The Congress party on Twiitter said, "The Modi Govt's tenure has so far been a disturbing saga of violence, betrayal and failures on every front. Every section of the society is suffering and is angry. The nation stands united today to voice its anger against this insensitive regime."
10:54 (IST)
Visuals from Jan Aakrosh Rally in New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
10:54 (IST)
'The people won't forgive you,' Congress tells Narendra Modi
10:51 (IST)
Delhi Congress issues more than 40,000 ID cards with barcodes to boost attendance at Rahul Gandhi's rally
Ahead of the massive national-level Jan Aakrosh Rally in New Delhi, Congress's Delhi unit issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes to keep a track of all those who attend the event on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan.
Party sources as saying that the ID cards will help keep a track of the number of workers each local leader has brought along with them as they often tend to cite exaggerated figures on how many people they were able to get.
10:49 (IST)
RECAP: Mumbai Congress books 18-coach 'Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express' to ferry workers
The Mumbai unit of the Congress is going all out to make party president Rahul Gandhi's 29 April rally in Delhi a success and booked an entire train to ferry party workers for it.
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam told PTI that the party unit had booked an 18-coach train and called it 'Rahul Gandhi Super Fast Express'. The train was flagged off from Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday by Nirupam who said over 1,200 Congress workers were expected to travel by it.
The train was expected to reach New Delhi by the early hours of 29 April. However, Nirupam tweeted that train was still stuck at Agra on Sunday morning.
10:44 (IST)
RECAP: Congress issues maximum participation in rally
Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's maiden rally in New Delhi as Congress president, the party left no stone unturned to ensure a full house. After taking over charge of organisations and training in Congress from Janardan Dwivedi, Ashok Gehlot is seen pushing for structural changes in the party, in spite of the party’s poor performance in states against saffron surge.
In a letter addressed to office-holders in the party across the country, Gehlot had asked them to mobilise party workers and ensure maximum participation at the national-level Jan Aakrosh Rally.
10:39 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to speak on unemployment, MSP for farmers, Dalit rights
Ahead of the Jan Aakrosh rally, party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted that "Four years of Modi government — no jobs for youths, no protection for women, no right MSP for farmers, no rights for Dalits and minorities. Join the "mass-outrage" rally at the Ramlila grounds tomorrow morning at 9:30 am to reveal the huge outrage spread from this disappointment."
10:34 (IST)
Jan Aakrosh rally will show BJP 'mirror of reality': Congress member Jaiveer Shergill
10:32 (IST)
Amit Shah accuses Congress of not allowing Parliament to function, says nation tired of party's arm twisting tactics
The BJP chief, Amit Shah, on Sunday demanded Congress provided answers over why they didn't allow the Parliament to function during the Budget Session. "If the Congress really wants to know why is there Jan Akrosh, they should answer in today’s rally why did they disallow Parliament to function. They should answer why has the Congress prevented the formation of an OBC commission that gives justices to backward sections?" he tweeted.
He also called Congress a "power hungry" entity and said the nation was tired of party's "arm twisting tactics." "I also hope the Congress President apologizes to the nation for the Party’s efforts to trample over every possible institution in the country just because of their power hungry nature. The country is tired of these negative and arm twisting tactics of the Congress," Shah added.
10:28 (IST)
'People not tolerating Congress' lies,' claims Amit Shah
10:25 (IST)
BJP chief Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi's Jan Aakrosh rally
BJP president Amit Shah castigated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Jan Aakrosh rally and said that the party pretends to represent 'Jan Aakrosh' while calling it a 'Parivar Aakrosh Rally'. "A dynasty and their courtiers, who were sent out of state after state by 'Jan Aadesh' now pretend to represent 'Jan Akrosh.’ Today’s Congress rally is nothing but a ‘Parivar Akrosh Rally’ which highlights their increasing irrelevance," Shah tweeted.
10:16 (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address Jan Aakrosh rally today
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public rally at the Ramlila Ground in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken said that the 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' — Gandhi's first in the national capital since assuming the top party post, will be "historic".