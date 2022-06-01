Jammu and Kashmir: Shiv Sena demands weapons be given to teachers for personal safety

A Hindu school teacher, named Rajni Bala, was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region on Tuesday

A day after a school teacher was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday stated that it is important for the Central Government and Union Territory administration to ensure safety of teachers and "give them weapons if needed".

"It is important for Centre and UT government to ensure teachers' safety and give them weapons if needed. Teachers being targeted for teaching girls about their rights. Those involved in killing (of a Hindu teacher in Kashmir) want to drag women back into houses," said Shiv Sena leader Neelam Ghore.

#WATCH It's important for Centre & UT govt to ensure teachers' safety & give them weapons if needed. Teachers being targeted for teaching girls about their rights.Those involved in killing (of a Hindu teacher in Kashmir) want to drag women back into houses: Neelam Ghore,Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/skLQRW5G9h — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Her statement comes after a Hindu school teacher, named Rajni Bala, was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region on Tuesday. A resident of Samba in the Jammu region, Bala sustained injuries when terrorists fired at her in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam where she was posted as a teacher, police said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on 25 May, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

Before that, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on 12 May, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing.

(With inputs from agencies)

