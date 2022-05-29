The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind' gathered in Uttar Pradesh to discuss issues on mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar

On the second day of the mega Muslim gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) announced that the Muslim bodies have passed a resolution against the proposed Uniform Civil Code, saying that implementation of Uniform Civil Code would prevent observance of personal law and, thus, is against the Indian Constitution.

During the occasion, Jamiat passed three resolutions– to take measures and stop the growing tide of hatred and animosity against Muslims in India; to eradicate Islamophobia; to strengthen the Sadbhawana Manch, reports India Today.

"This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution," the resolution said. "No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's media in-charge Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui.

The Uniform Civil Code is proposal to implement personal laws which apply to all citizens regardless of their religion and gender. If implemented, the Uniform Civil Code will be applicable to all communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. At present, different religions have their own laws of governance, such as the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, and the Indian Christian Marriages Act.

The Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's gathering of Muslim bodies in UP is to discuss issues on mosques in Gyanvapi, Mathura, and monuments such as Qutub Minar. The meeting was attended by nearly 2,000 members and representatives of organizations from across the country.

