Jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh seek permission to vote in Maharashtra floor test, SC to hear plea today
The top court will also hear a plea by Shiv Sena challenging governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to hold a floor test, at 5 pm today
The Supreme Court will be hearing petitions filed by jailed NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.
The MLAs have moved the top court seeking permission to attend the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly tomorrow.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala was told by advocate Sudhanshu S Choudhuri that the two MLAs have been booked for offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are in jail.
He said the two leaders want to participate in the Maharashtra legislative assembly floor test scheduled to be held on Thursday at 11 am.
Choudhuri said they are moving an intervention application which may be heard in the evening after the plea of Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to prove majority on Thursday.
The bench then said it would take up their application at 5.30 pm.
The SC will also hear a plea by Shiv Sena challenging governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to hold a floor test, at 5 pm today. The floor test has been scheduled for Thursday.
Earlier, the two leaders were unable to vote in the recent Rajya Sabha elections after the Bombay High Court rejected their plea.
With inputs from agencies
