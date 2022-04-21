Jahangirpuri Riots: Congress delegation to meet demolition-affected families, submit report to Sonia Gandhi

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken led the Congress delegation to meet victims of demolition drive after Jahangirpuri riots that broke out after Hanuman Jayanti shobha yatra

Jahangirpuri in Delhi remains a hotbed of politics though the communal flare-up has subsided as political leaders and parties have made a beeline to visit the families affected by Wednesday’s demolition drive, the latest being Congress.

“We've come to Jahangirpuri to meet the victims. Police have been cooperative. We have come here to tell the people that this should not be seen from the prism of religion,” AICC general secretary Ajay Maken said on Thursday.

The Congress delegation led by Ajay Maken arrives at Jahangirpuri to meet families affected by the demolition drive conducted on Wednesday that had led to a huge political furore.

The Congress delegation would meet the families of those whose property was demolished by bulldozers in the demolition drive that followed the violence during Hanuman Jayanti shobha yatra and submit a report to party president Sonia Gandhi.

"We'll meet the affected families. Later, we will submit a report to Sonia Gandhi," Imran Pratapgarhi, a delegation member said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had ordered authorities to halt any demolition in Jahangirpuri for another two weeks and that the status quo should be maintained in the case till further orders. The apex court said the matter is to be listed after two weeks and pleadings to be completed by then.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai issued notice to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) against a petition filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and asked it to file a counter-affidavit within two weeks.

"We'll take serious view of demolition that took place after information was given to Mayor", the top court observed.

