Jahangirpuri clashes: Brinda Karat calls demolition drive unconstitutional
After the demolition drive was halted following the Supreme Court order, the CPI(M) leader urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the area
New Delhi: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday called the BJP-ruled civic body's demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri unconstitutional.
After the demolition drive was halted following the Supreme Court order, the CPI(M) leader urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the area.
"Demolition drive has stopped. I appeal to the people of Jahangirpur to maintain peace and harmony and wait for Supreme Court's next order. Demolition was against the Constitution," Karat said who arrived at the spot this afternoon and urged authorities to stop the anti-encroachment drive.
Karat also spoke to the Special Commissioner of Police over the drive.
"Special CP assured me that no demolition will take place in accordance with the Supreme Court order," she said.
Karat also said that the SC gave the order to maintain the status quo on the demolition drive at 10:45 am, and I have come here for the implementation of the direction.
"The law and the Constitution have been bulldozed by carrying out illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court and its order should not be bulldozed," she added.
On Wednesday morning, bulldozers rolled into the area in Jahangirpuri where violent clashes broke out on April 16 between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.
Supreme Court today ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.
