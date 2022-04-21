Jahangirpuri case: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams politicisation over violence, demolition drive

After bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday morning, the political mercury has been increasing

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday launched an attack on the opposition leaders who blamed the BJP-led government after bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition saying that leaders should understand that "the issue is not about bulldozer rolled for demolition but is to stop the rebellion and the rebels."

After bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday morning, the political mercury has been increasing.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders have been constantly attacking BJP led government after bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi sneered at BJP's move to start an encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri and said that the bulldozers must be used to end hatred among people.

"This is demolition of India's constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead," tweeted Gandhi.

Responding to the opposition, Union Minister said, "Whether it's Rahul Gandhi or all political creatures, they should understand that the issue is not a bulldozer rolled for demolition, but is to stop the rebellion and the rebels."

Naqvi counter-attacked on the opposition and said, "They (opposition) are trying to create confusion. Some people became used to creating confusion in the name of secularism and communism and to create an atmosphere of fear. I will advise them that 'Provoking should not be a priority but Peace should be."

He further said that "They are trying to make a communal shield in this and sending a message to the whole world that the minority is unsafe here in the country. This is being done under a very well-planned conspiracy."

While responding to TMC sending a fact-finding committee from West Bengal for information on the Jahangirpuri violence case, Naqvi said that it would have been better if the team goes to Birbhum where the massacre is happening instead of sending the team here.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.