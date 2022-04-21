Jahangirpuri case: Five-member panel of Samajwadi Party to visit demolition site

According to the official statement, the committee will investigate the matter and submit the report to the Samajwadi party's central office

Lucknow: A five-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party will visit the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Friday, where the demolition drive was carried out by the civic body.

According to the official statement, the committee will investigate the matter and submit the report to the Samajwadi Party's Central Office.

The members of the inquiry committee are--Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq, former Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Prakash Verma, Lok Sabha MP ST Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan.

"On the instructions of the Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the delegation will go to New Delhi. On 20 April 2022, the Jahangirpuri area was destroyed by running bulldozers by the BJP (run) Municipal Corporation of Delhi. A 5-member committee has been constituted for its investigation, which will investigate and submit its report to the Samajwadi Party's Central Office, New Delhi/State Office, Lucknow on April 22, 2022," the Samajwadi Party statement reads.

A delegation of 16 members of Congress including Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhry, AICC Gen Secretary Ajay Maken and AICC Incharge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil is also scheduled to visit the Jahangirpuri area today.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member Brinda Karat on Wednesday visited the demolition site and called the BJP-ruled civic body's demolition drive unconstitutional.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also visited Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, called the drive carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation a "targetted drive" and accused the BJP of vigilante justice.

Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition drive conducted by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation Wednesday had scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday.

