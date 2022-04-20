Jahangirpuri: All that went under bulldozers in the wake of Hanuman Jayanti violence

Bulldozers rolled into troubled Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on Wednesday morning and tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque as part of the anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the national capital's Jahangirpuri with the help of local police days after the area witnessed clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

According to PTI, bulldozers rolled into troubled Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning and tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque as part of the anti-encroachment drive. The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition. In less than two hours, several shops and businesses were pulled down amid scenes of chaos, with many owners insisting their establishments had the sanction of the Delhi Development Authority and the local civic body.

Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment incidents that took place on Wednesday -

- Officials of NDMC removed temporary kiosks on the pavement, ramps with the help of sevem JCB/Bulldozers. During the encroachment removal drive eight trucks and four mini Tata Ace were deployed along with a manpower of 70-80 and officials of NDMC and sufficient police force.

- About two kilometre of road near Kushal cinema were cleared from encroachment, 25 items were seized and 20 tonnes of garbage were lifted. The encroachment was removed by the Licensing Department, Engineering Department, Enforcement cell and Health Department of Civil Lines as a joint team. The action is an attempt to clear pedestrian walkways and roads from encroachments to ease the traffic and pedestrian movement, an official statement said.

- Besides this, two encroachment drives were conducted in Jahangirpuri area in the month of February i.e 2 and 17 February and one in month of April i.e 11 April to remove illegal possession in the same area. During the encroachment removal drive on 2 February from Prayas to Kushal cinema road and surroundings approx 1,850 sqm temporary encroachment were removed and three items were seized. On 17 Februaryat BC Block Jahangirpuri and surrounding area approx 1,500 sqm area were cleaned from temporary encroachment and 15 items were seized. Encroachment removal drive on 11 April from BC Block Jahangirpuri and surrounding area approx 1,800 sqm temporary encroachment were removed and 13 items were seized.

- An official statement said that such encroachment removal drives on public roads is done regularly in all wards/zones by NDMC with/without notice under Section 321/322/323/325 of the MCD Act, 1957 with prior intimation to local police.

- North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that encroachment removal drive is a routine process of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

- NDMC Commissioner Sanjay Goel said that during the month of January, approx 55, in February 62, in March 52 and in April approx 40 encroachment removal drives carried out by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in various zones.

