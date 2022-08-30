Amid reports of him running for the post of Congress president, Tharoor on Tuesday said he has absolutely no comments to make on the topic and he stands by his article in which he had written that election would be a good thing for the Congress.

New Delhi: Amid reports that he is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president, senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that he has absolutely no comments to make on the topic and he stands by his article in Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi in which he had written that election would be a good thing for the Congress.

“I’ve no comment to make. I accept what I’ve written in my article which is that an election would be a good thing for Congress party,” Tharoor said.

According to sources, Tharoor is exploring the possibility of running for the post of Congress president though he is yet to take a final call on it. They said he has not made up his mind but could take a call on it soon.

While Tharoor declined to comment on whether he would throw his hat into the ring, he has written an article for the Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi calling for a “free and fair” election.

Facing internal upheaval, the Congress on Sunday announced that the election for its president would be held on 17 October, asserting that it is the only party in the country which follows such a democratic exercise.

The result will be declared on 19 October.

The notification for the election will be issued on 22 September, while the filing of nomination would begin on 24 September and continue till 30 September.

