Isudan Gadhvi is AAP's chief ministerial candidate for Gujarat polls 2022

Gandhinagar: Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party’s National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

THE MOMENT WE ALL WERE WAITING FOR! 😍 AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal announces Shri @isudan_gadhvi as the party’s CM face for Gujarat#IsudanGadhvi4GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/8kZgbw5CFT — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2022

Gadhvi is also a member of AAP's National Executive.

Emotional moment! ❤️ Shri @isudan_gadhvi takes blessings of his mother after being declared AAP's CM face for Gujarat elections.#IsudanGadhvi4GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/E2Z9n4C4hA — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 4, 2022

Last week, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He had said that people could submit their points of view till November 3 evening and on the basis of their opinions, the name of the party's chief ministerial face would be announced the next day.

"We will announce the result on November 4," he had said last Saturday.

At that time, Kejriwal had also said, "During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him chief minister."

The AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on 1 December and 5 December, while votes will be counted on 8 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.