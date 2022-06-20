Insult to National Song in UP's municipal council meeting as burqa-clad women remain seated as song plays
Interestingly, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan was also present at the meeting
In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, some councillors have been accused of insulting the national song - Vande Mataram - at a municipal council meeting.
A viral video that is doing the rounds shows Vande Mataram being sung in the meeting in which four burqa-clad women kept sitting while all the other members were standing to respect the national song.
Interestingly, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan was also present at the meeting.
"मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने किया राष्ट्रगीत वंदे मातरम का अपमान"
मुजफ्फरनगर नगर पालिका की बोर्ड बैठक में केंद्रीय मंत्री संजीव बालियान व यूपी मंत्री संजीव बालियान के सामने हुआ अपमान हुआ राष्ट्रगीत का अपमान pic.twitter.com/gyRTbHStEr
— Shivam Dixit (@ShivamdixitInd) June 19, 2022
The meeting, held on Saturday, 18 June, was also attended by Kapil Dev Agarwal, minister of vocational education and skill development in the Uttar Pradesh government.
The members of the house and netizens were unhappy with this act and social media trolls attacked the women, giving it a religious angle.
It is notable that a case regarding giving the same status to the national song as that of that national anthem is underway in the court. In the last week of May 2022, the Delhi High Court also sought the opinion of the central government in this regard.
