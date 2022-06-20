Insult to National Song in UP's municipal council meeting as burqa-clad women remain seated as song plays

Interestingly, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan was also present at the meeting

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, some councillors have been accused of insulting the national song - Vande Mataram - at a municipal council meeting.

A viral video that is doing the rounds shows Vande Mataram being sung in the meeting in which four burqa-clad women kept sitting while all the other members were standing to respect the national song.

Interestingly, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan was also present at the meeting.

The meeting, held on Saturday, 18 June, was also attended by Kapil Dev Agarwal, minister of vocational education and skill development in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The members of the house and netizens were unhappy with this act and social media trolls attacked the women, giving it a religious angle.

It is notable that a case regarding giving the same status to the national song as that of that national anthem is underway in the court. In the last week of May 2022, the Delhi High Court also sought the opinion of the central government in this regard.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.