INLD Samman Diwas: Chautala aims at Party's revival, many opposition stalwarts to attend rally

New Delhi: Om Prakash Chautala, The Indian National Lok Dal supremo and former Haryana chief minister, has reached out to his “old friends” in national politics to ensure the inclusion of his party into a larger opposition coalition, or a possible third front against the ruling BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in late 2024.

Chautala has already met Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar in Gurgaon on 6 September. On the same day, Nitish met CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in Delhi.

Chautala further met Yechury and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on 9 September. These days, Chautala has been inviting the eminent opposition leaders for the INLD’s “Samman Diwas” rally, which is scheduled to be held in Fatehabad on 25 September. The rally would mark the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and Chautala’s father, Devi Lal.

A number of leaders in the opposition camp has consented to attend the upcoming rally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)’s patriarch and ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal, the SAD chief, are likely attend the INLD’s mega rally, reported The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, BJP’s Birender Singh, Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal have consented to attending INLD rally in Haryana, said JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi, PTI reported.

According to PTI, Tyagi has also said that opposition leaders including NCP’s Sharad Pawar, JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, DMK’s Kanimozhi are to attend INLD rally on 25 September.

Chautala, has come out of prison last year on completion of his 10-year jail term. The 87-year-old Jat leader and five-time CM, is oriented towards helping INLD stage a comeback in Haryana politics through the Samman Diwas rally.

Chautala’s INLD has been out of power in Haryana since 2005. It was defeated by the Congress that formed the government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s leadership. In the 2014 polls, the BJP came to power with an absolute majority for the first time and Manohar Lal Khattar became the CM.

The 2019 Haryana polls resulted in a hung Assembly that coerced the BJP to form an alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) to form the government with Chautala’s grandson Dushyant Chautala becoming deputy CM.

Even as the JJP has been attempting to expand its base across the state, particularly among the youth, the main opposition, the Congress led by Hooda is looking to oust the BJP-JJP from the power.

The fray of Haryana has become more crowded as the Delhi CM and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal has also launched his party’s campaign in Haryana.

The mega rally on 25 September is definitely an outcome of these developments.

With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.