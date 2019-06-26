Indore court rejects Akash Vijayvargiya's bail plea for thrashing civic official, sends him to judicial custody till 7 July

Indore: An Indore court on Wednesday rejected the bail of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested for allegedly beating up a municipal corporation officer in Indore on Wednesday. He has been sent to judicial custody till 7 July.

Akash is son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. Security was beefed up outside the court after Akash's supporters gathered.

"The police today (Wednesday) arrested Akash Vijayvargiya in a false case and presented him in court. In that case, we had appealed for his bail. The court has rejected his bail. We have put an application against this to the district judge," said Akash's lawyer Pushyamitra Bhargav.

Madhya Pradesh Police had earlier on Wednesday arrested Akash for allegedly thrashing a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat. A case has also been registered against 10 others in the matter.

The officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, alleged that he was beaten up with a cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the legislator.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash, while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the municipal corporation, without consulting him.

Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "goons" to evict people from the building that had to be demolished.

"I got to know that some buildings are being demolished by some Congress leaders in connivance with the municipal corporation. I requested them to keep me in the loop if any work is being done in my area, but they did not take me seriously. Two days ago, I got to know that a building is being demolished, so I sent my workers to get a report and also send me pictures. I spoke to the commissioner and asked for some time to investigate, and he agreed," Akash said.

"The commissioner agreed, but the next day I got to know that goons were sent to evict people living in this building. They dragged women out of their houses by their feet, women police should have been with them but they were not. When I reached there, people got angry at the officers and chased them away," he added.

When asked about the future course of action, Akash said that he would file an FIR.

"This is the fifth building to be demolished. It is my responsibility to take care of people. I have requested many times to municipal corporation to inform me of the work being done. We will not tolerate this hooliganism and such malpractices. An FIR will be filed. We cannot see women being treated this way," he asserted.

The Indore MLA went on to say that this is just the beginning, adding that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

"I warned them to leave in ten minutes, or they will be responsible for the consequences. But they did not listen to me. This is just the beginning," he said, adding, "'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' is our line of action."

