Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash arrested for thrashing civic official in Indore; BJP MLA says 'this is our line of action' to end corruption

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on Wednesday for thrashing a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat in Indore.

A video of the incident, which took place when the officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, went viral reports said.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The video showed Akash threatening the staff to leave the area within ten minutes or face consequences. The corporation's staff had come to break a dilapidated house at Ganji Compound in view of the monsoon season. However, residents of the area started protesting and called the legislator.

According to local media reports, Akash said that he was angry as the corporation officer had grabbed a woman and abused her. BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai told India Today that Akash thrashed the officer because he had asked for a bribe. "You can put Akash behind the bars for using a cricket bat to beat up an officer, but what about the officer who was asking for bribe," Bajpai said.

Akash, however, justified his actions by claiming that this will be his 'line of action' against 'corrupt' officers in order to end corruption and 'goondaism'.

Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA on thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore: This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption and goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/xYLqJnpWdZ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

A few days back, an FIR was lodged against Akash and 50 others at the MG Road Police Station under Section 188 for burning the effigy of Chief Minister Kamal Nath while protesting against power cuts in the city, local media reported.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.