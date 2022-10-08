‘India can be united without giving a single speech’: Amit Shah rips apart Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra at Assam rally

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a searing comment on Saturday ripped apart the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra currently traversing through the districts of Karnataka and once again reiterated that it was only after the BJP swept to power in 2014 at the Centre that real development started taking place in the Northeast.

“During Congress rule there was a process of isolating the Northeast from India and the Congress witnessed it silently…For those who want to do ‘Bharat Jodo’ peace in the northeast is an example of how the country can be united without giving a single speech,” Shah said at a public gathering in Guwahati taking a swipe at the Congress’ ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He reminded the Congress leadership that the country’s first Prime Minister—Jawaharlal Nehru had neglected the North-eastern region, isolating it from mainstream India. After 1962, the home minister said, the Nehru government had ignored Assam and the other North-eastern states plunging them into insurgency and militant activity that nearly destroyed the region.

Shah is on a three-day visit to the Northeast, mainly Sikkim and Assam, accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.

“During the Congress regime, there was no peace, development, or growth and even the culture of the region suffered. But, between 2014 and 2022, it is our good fortune that the Prime Minister has taken the region to greater heights of development. Modiji is like a great banyan tree under whose shade, the region is on its path of fulfilling the development goals set by him,” the home minister said.

Claiming that nearly seventy years of Congress rule at the Centre had pushed the North-eastern states into insurgency and anarchy, Shah said that the BJP government at the Centre would only remove the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) when there was total peace in the Northeast.

“Rahul baba (referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) just talks about completely removing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which is only rhetoric but the BJP government has created an atmosphere in the region leading to the revocation of the Act from 60 per cent of the region where it was earlier applicable,” he said.

Earlier during the day, Shah along with Nadda inaugurated the BJP’s new headquarters accompanied by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state party head Bhabesh Kalita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and others.

