In Kerala by-polls 2019, results show LDF leading in Vatiyoorkavu, Konni; UDF remains ahead in three constituencies

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPM-led LDF in Kerala is leading in two constituencies Vatiyoorkavu and Konni, while the opposition Congress-led UDF is ahead in three as per early trends in the by-polls to the five Assembly seats.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prashant is ahead by over 7,000 votes in Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram against his nearest UDF rival K Mohankumar.

In Konni, LDF's KU Jinesh Kumar is leading by over 5,000 votes against his UDF rival P Mohanrajan.

While Shanimol Usman of the UDF is leading by over 2,000 votes in Aroor, a stronghold of the LDF, in Ernakulam TJ Vinod is ahead by 3,800 votes and in Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod UDF candidate MC Kamaruddin has established a lead of over 3,000 votes.

The bypolls were held in the five Assembly constituencies on 21 October.

