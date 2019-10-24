By-Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: Litmus test for Yogi Adityanath govt across 11 UP Assembly seats as counting of votes to begin at 8 am

By-Election Result 2019 LATEST Counting and Updates: It is a four-cornered contest with the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress fielding candidates across all 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. In politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, the polls are seen as a litmus test for the Yogi Adityanath government which has completed 30 months in office. The BJP currently has 302 members out of 403 in the Assembly. Eight of these seats were held earlier by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). The seats of Rampur and Jalalpur (Ambedkarnagar) were held by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, respectively. The state saw a low voter turnout of 47.05 percent in the bypolls.
The result of bypolls in 51 Assembly constituencies spread across 18 states of the country is likely to be declared on Thursday (24 October). In addition to the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, some North East states, among others, by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) also took place on Monday.
The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for a successive second term in office.
The maximum numbers of constituencies voting in bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh where voters will be choosing their MLA on 11 seats. These seats are Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar.
The Assembly bypolls were necessitated after some MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections and resigned as members of the state Assembly. Ghosi Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed the Governor of Bihar. Five assembly constituencies are also going to bypolls in Bihar namely Kishanganj, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Daraunda, Nathnagar and Belhar.
In Himachal Pradesh, More than 82,000 voters in Dharmshala and over 74,000 voters in Pacchad assembly constituency will exercise their franchise in the upcoming by-elections, according to the Election Commission.
Follow LIVE updates on the by-elections today
In Assam, by-elections are being conducted for four constituencies namely Rangapara, Sonari, Ratabari and Jania. As many as 20 contestants are in the fray for these four seats. Four Assembly constituencies in Punjab — Phagwara, Mukerian, Dhaka, and Jalalabad — are also going to be voting on Monday.
By-election is taking on two constituencies in Rajasthan namely Mandawa and Khinwsar. Congress has fielded Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa and Harendra Mirdha from Khinwsar. Khonsa (West) assembly constituency of Arunachal Pradesh will also vote in the by-elections.
Chitrakot assembly constituency of Chhattisgarh, Jhabua (ST) in Madhya Pradesh, Bijepur in Odisha, Kamraj Nagar in Pudducherry, Shella in Meghalaya and Huzurnagar in Telangana.
Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 07:13:12 IST
Highlights
Voting in the 11 Assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh concluded on Monday and the trends are likely starting to come out from 8 am onwards on Thursday. The average polling in the UP by-elections was recorded at 47.05 percent.
The maximum numbers of constituencies voting in bypolls are in Uttar Pradesh where voters will be choosing their MLA on 11 seats. These seats are Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Balha (SC), Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Manikpur, Jalalpur, Ghosi, Gangoh, and Govind Nagar.
Why are the bypolls significant this year?
The elections are significant as it is the first assembly polls after the Narendra Modi led the NDA made a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year for a successive second term in office.
This year, the BJP and its allies held nearly 30 of these Assembly seats, while the Congress had won 12 and the rest were with regional parties.
The bypolls are a battle of prestige for the parties as the results will not substantially change the seat arithmetic in the legislatures and will be more of a morale booster.
Counting of two Lok Sabha seats also today
In addition to the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, some North East states, among others, by-elections results of the two Lok Sabha seats Satara (Maharashtra) and Samastipur (Bihar) will also take place on Thursday.
Counting to begin at 8 am
Polling across 18 states in 51 constituencies Assembly seats concluded on Monday and the trends are likely to start to come out from 8 am onwards on Thursday.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
