‘If 20% will suffer, rest 80% will suffer too’ threatens Jharkhand minorities minister
BJP has demanded resignation of Jharkhand minister Hafizal Hassan for his statement and said it shows the real face of the state government
Jharkhand Minority and Backward Class Minister Hafizul Hassan has made a shocking statement of attacking the "majority". He warned the central government on Thursday against 'messing with the minority' and said that "if the 20 per cent of population is troubled, the 30 per cent majority would suffer."
"Everyone is aware that whatever the Central government is doing against a particular religion will cause them equal damage. If we make up 20 per cent of the population, you are 80 per cent. If you shut down our businesses and homes, you too have 70 per cent to loss," the minister said, in a warning to the BJP-led government.
He said, "All should live peacefully together and this is there in country's soil. Many people including Britishers, Mughals came to divide us but nothing happened."
Reacting sharply to the Jharkhand minister's statement, BJP demanded resignation of Hafizul Hassan.
"This is the real face of the Jharkhand government led by Hemant Soren. If the Chief Minister has the courage, he should ask his minister to resign." state BJP President Deepak Prakash said.
ये है हेमंत सरकार का असली चेहरा.
अगर मुख्यमंत्री जी में हिम्मत है तो इस मंत्री का इस्तीफा ले कर दिखाएं. pic.twitter.com/TGpS6WLnni
— Deepak Prakash (@dprakashbjp) April 27, 2022
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a tweet in Hindi tagged CM Hemant Soren and said, "Sir, your minister Hafizul Hassan had openly threatened Hindus to ruin it.... Your agenda of instigating your religious sentiments is in front of the public...."
मुख्यमंत्री @HemantSorenJMM जी आपके मंत्री हफीजूल जी ने हिंदुओं को खुले आम धमकी थी है बर्बाद करने की।क्या आपने मंत्री महोदय को सुपारी दे रखी है?आपके धर्मांतरण,धार्मिक भावना को भड़काने का एजेंडा जनता के सामने है।हफ़ीज़ जी मेरे लोकसभा से विधायक हैं अगला चुनाव इनकी ज़मानत ज़ब्त https://t.co/yuHjLHZ2Wu — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) April 27, 2022
