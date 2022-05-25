I have quit Congress, says Kapil Sibal; files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls with Samajwadi Party's support

Kapil Sibal said that he now wants to be an independent voice in Rajya Sabha. He has filed his nomination for the elections in presence of Akhilesh Yadav

Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed the nomination for upcoming Rajya Sabha polls with the support of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. Sibal, who is a 'G-23' member, met Yadav in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha polls in presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

#WATCH | Kapil Sibal filed nomination for Rajya Sabha elections, with the support of SP, in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav & party MP Ram Gopal Yadav He says, "I've filed nomination as Independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country" pic.twitter.com/HLMVXYccHR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination for Rajya Sabha polls, with support from SP, Sibal said: "I had tendered my resignation from the Congress party on 16 May."

Sibal further said, "I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country."

"It is important to be an independent voice. While staying in Opposition we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government," Sibal said.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "Today Kapil Sibal filed nomination. He is going to Rajya Sabha with SP's support. Two more people can go to the House. Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he'll present opinions of both SP as well as himself."

The filing of nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections started on Tuesday, 24 May, 2022. Parties including the ruling BJP and main opposition SP are in process of finalising their candidates list.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Kapil Sibal files nomination for Rajya Sabha election, in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/8yRDoSwE3g — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 25, 2022

A report by The New Indian Express said that the Akhilesh Yadav's party is confident of winning three seats. Of these one each may be given to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury and Kapil Sibal.

If Jayant Chaudhury makes it to Rajya Sabha, he will return to Parliament after eight years as he had represented Mathura in Lok Sabha from 2009-2014.

Among the 11 Rajya Sabha seats for which polling will be conducted, five are held by the BJP, three by SP, two by BSP and one by Congress.

The report also mentioned its sources saying that the Samajwadi Party is seeking to reciprocate for the help Sibal extended to its leader Azam Khan in his legal battle.

Last week, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Azam Khan after two years in prison.

Sibal is believed to share a warm relationship with several Samajwadi Party leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan. In 2017, the former Congress leader also helped Akhilesh retain the party's bicycle symbol when the first family got into a feud.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.