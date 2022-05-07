Hyderabad murder case: ABVP members protest over Nagaraju's killing
To demand justice for the family of the accused, ABVP members sat on the Kukatpally main road
Hyderabad: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Saturday staged a sit-in protest against the murder of Nagaraju for marrying a Muslim woman in Hyderabad.
To demand justice for the family of the accused, ABVP members sat on the Kukatpally main road. However, the Telangana police detained the protesters and shifted them to the local police station.
The ABVP expressed its anger at the incident that took place in Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar on Wednesday.
A newlywed interfaith couple was riding a bike when they were attacked with an iron rod and stabbed, which resulted in the death of the man (Nagaraju).
