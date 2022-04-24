How Kerala education minister leaves Arvind Kejriwal govt with egg on face

The AAP leader shared a post on Twitter stating that she had met educationists and dignitaries who expressed the desire to implement ‘Delhi Model’ of curriculum in their schools

Kerala’s minister for Education and Labour, Vasudevan Sivankutty, has refuted senior AAP leader Atishi Marlena's claims that Kerala’s Department of Education has sent people in the capital to understand Delhi’s model of schools and implement the format in their state.

In response to Atishi’s post on Twitter yesterday, Sivankutty wrote today, “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA. https://t.co/Lgh6nM7yL9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) April 24, 2022

On Saturday, the AAP leader shared a post on Twitter stating that she had met educationists and dignitaries who expressed the desire to implement ‘Delhi Model’ of curriculum in their schools. One of the educationists, Victor T I, the regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association, Kerala, had written to Atishi about the possibility of learning more about the transformation of the Delhi government’s schools, the government said in a statement, reports Indian Express. “Ms Atishi explained in detail the various steps and initiatives such as empowering Head of Schools, establishing a framework for Mentor Teachers and enhancing community participation in the upkeep of schools, that have been crucial in turning around the state of government schools in Delhi. Taking note of the complete range of policy reforms and key decisions that the Delhi government has undertaken in the last seven years, the dignitaries visited classrooms to gather a more comprehensive understanding,” it said. Atishi wrote on Twitter, “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.” She even referred to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s idea of nation building and development through collaboration.

It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration pic.twitter.com/FosI9KTKDW — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 23, 2022

Incidentally, after AAP’s landslide victory at the recently concluded Punjab Assembly elections and its participation into other state Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal’s party is trying to shed off the regional party image and create a national presence before the next Lok Sabha elections. Reaching out to non-BJP states and its governments is significant in this context. However, Atishi’s attempt this time with the Kerala minister did not go as planned.

