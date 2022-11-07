'Historic judgment' or 'setback for social justice'? How netas across parties reacted to EWS verdict

New Delhi: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court by a majority view of 3:2 on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs.

The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit pronounced four separate verdicts on 40 petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment promulgated by the Centre in 2019.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala upheld the law, Justice S Ravindra Bhat along with the CJI shot down the same in their minority view.

Here’s how leaders across the political spectrum reacted to the development:

Welcoming the SC order, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Amendment itself was the result of a process initiated by Dr Manmohan Singh’s government in 2005-06 with the appointment of Sinho Commission that submitted its report in July 2010. Thereafter, widespread consultations were held and the Bill was ready by 2014.”

Congress welcomes today’s Supreme Court judgment upholding the 103rd Constitutional Amendment that provides for the 10% reservation quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) belonging to castes other than SC/ST/OBCs: Congress MP & General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (File photo) pic.twitter.com/720uT3JWn7 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the move will create new educational and employment opportunities.

“Supreme Court gave green signal to PM Modi’s 10 per cent EWS reservation quota, which will create new educational and employment opportunities. EWS reservation will be provided to the financially backward people who do not get covered into any caste reservations,” he said.

Supreme Court gave Green signal to PM Modi’s 10% EWS reservation quota, which will create new educational & employment opportunities. EWS reservation will be provided to the financially backward people who do not get covered into any caste reservations: Maha Dy CM D Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/W9jh0U4E8b — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

“We are also working on providing Maratha reservations in the state. Meanwhile, eligible people of the state can avail of benefits under the 10 per cent EWS reservation,” he added.

Calling it a setback in the century-long struggle for social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said,” After a thorough analysis of the judgment and consultation with legal experts, a decision will be taken regarding the next steps to continue our struggle against this system of reservation for the forward community which is against social justice.”

Today’s verdict in the reservation case for economically backward classes is a setback in the century-long struggle for social justice: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File photo) pic.twitter.com/R0P4H4tcQo — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti welcomed the decision and demanded quota in the private sector also.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister also said that 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes can also be implemented under special circumstances in states like MP, where the OBC population is high.

“All the poor people have the same caste, they are poor. This reservation will bring unity in the country. My appeal is that all the needy people in the world unite and fight their battle for a better life,” Uma Bharti said in a tweet in Hindi.

1. 10% ईडब्ल्यूएस आरक्षण (आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े सवर्णों) के पक्ष में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय का अभिनंदन। 2. सब गरीबों की एक ही जात है वह गरीब है, यह आरक्षण राष्ट्र में एकात्मता लाएगा। मेरी अपील है कि दुनिया के सभी अभावग्रस्त लोग एक बेहतर जिंदगी के लिए एकजुट होकर अपनी लड़ाई लड़ें। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) November 7, 2022

“We should implement the system of reservation in the private sector also,” she said in another tweet.

Senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy also hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict “historic” even though its chief spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray refrained from commenting on it.

Saugata Roy, the Lok Sabha MP, said it is a “big step towards achieving economic equality” in the country.

“This is a historic judgment. Parliament had unanimously passed the legislation for having 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. That was challenged in the Supreme Court. The apex court has upheld the amendment, and this is a big step towards achieving economic equality in the country,” Roy said.

However, TMC chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, “The apex court has given a verdict and we have nothing to say on it as of now.”

Congress leader Udit Raj questioned the Supreme Court over the verdict and also called the apex court “casteist”.

“Not opposing EWS reservation but I challenge the upper caste mindset of SC. When it came to expand limit of 50 per cent reservation for SC/ST/OBC, they cited 50 per cent limit of Indra Sawhney judgement. Today they cited Constitution that no there’s no limit…,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.