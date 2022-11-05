Himanshu Vyas, in-charge of Overseas Congress, quits party ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls

In a major setback to Congress, ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat, Himanshu Vyas quit the party on Saturday. The leader from Gujarat was the secretary and in-charge of Overseas Congress.

Himanshu Vyas resigned from his post and the party’s membership on Saturday.

In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote: “I hereby resign as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and in-charge of Overseas Congress. I also resign from the party’s primary membership.”

Himanshu Vyas, Secretary, Incharge of Indian Overseas Congress resigns from his post and party’s primary membership. pic.twitter.com/Cuo3OEd1EI — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Congress on Friday announced its first list of 43 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, fielding Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik from the Ghatlodia constituency which is currently held by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

With inputs from agencies

