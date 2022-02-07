Hijab-saffron shawl controversy continues to linger in Karnataka colleges; two arrested for carrying lethal weapons

A group of students studying at Venkataramana College in Kundapur came in a procession wearing saffron shawls, while Muslim girl students, wearing hijabs, demanded entry at Government PU College

The hijab-saffron shawl row in the junior colleges at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district continued on Monday, with students in two junior colleges trying to defy the government order mandating uniforms stipulated by the state government or respective managements of the institutions.

The state education department had issued the order on 5 February, 2022.

Two people have also been arrested in Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district for allegedly carrying lethal weapons during a protest at a government college over students' right to wear a hijab in classrooms.

A group of students studying at Venkataramana College in Kundapur came in a procession to the college on Monday wearing saffron shawls. They were prevented from entering the premises by the college principal and the police personnel present there.

The students said they will wear the shawls if hijab-wearing girls were allowed in classes. They agreed to enter the classes removing their shawls only after the principal assured them that no hijab-wearing students will be allowed to enter classrooms.

At the Government PU College in Kundapur under Udupi district also, the principal talked to Muslim girl students who came wearing hijabs and explained to them the government's order.

As the students continued to insist on wearing the headscarves, they were asked to go to a separate room arranged for them.

The protests are over the alleged denial of entry to students wearing hijabs to a college in the Kundapur area of Udupi on 4 February, 2022.

The protests have triggered a political row with the Congress and the BJP attacking each other over the issue.

According to an ANI report, two people were arrested, on Monday, for allegedly carrying lethal weapons near Government PU College where students are protesting against disallowing hijab in educational institutions, informed local police.

According to police officers, out of five men carrying weapons, three managed to flee from the spot.

Police told NDTV one of the accused is from a nearby village. Police also said they were searching for the other three accused. It is unclear at this time if they have any political affiliations.

The two arrested have been identified as Haji Abdul Majid and Rajjab who hail from Gangolli, a village near Kundapur.

There was widespread criticism against the way the girls were made to protest outside the college gate last week.

With inputs from agencies

