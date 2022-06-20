Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay made these remarks while he was addressing Congress leaders and workers in Delhi at the party's 'Satyagrah' against ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi and the Agnipath scheme

As the Agnipath protests continue to escalate, Congress leaders in their bid to earn political dividend from it have ended up talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's death — not once, but twice.

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay said on Monday, "If Modi walks the path of Hitler, he will die like Hitler."

Sahay made these derogatory remarks while addressing Congress leaders and workers in Delhi at the party's 'Satyagrah' against ED's questioning of Rahul Gandhi and Agnipath scheme.

"Modi will die Hitler's death if he follows his path," Sahay was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another Congress leader wished PM ''a dog's death''

The Maharashtra Congress member Sheikh Hussain on Wednesday had made inappropriate remarks against the prime, wishing upon him "a dog's death". Hussain had said in Hindi that the prime minister's death would be like that of a dog.

The police registered an FIR against Hussain under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian penal code.

BJP reacts

According to Free Press Journal, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the Congress for not criticising or condemning the unparliamentary language used by its leaders against Modi.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior BJP leader Raman Singh also said that Sahay's remark had tacit support of the Gandhi family.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das has also condemned the Congress leaders' remarks against the democratically elected prime minister. He said Congress is rattled and scared because of the crackdown on them, and this is the reason the grand old party leaders are making such disparaging statements, Free Press Journal reported.

He also pointed out that it is common among the Congress leaders to use such unparliamentary language. He reminded that when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, during the Assembly polls, then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had called him “maut ka saudagar" or merchant of death.

With input from agencies

