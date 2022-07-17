Haven't received TS Singh Deo's resignation from panchayat department, says CM Baghel

Meanwhile, Deo skipped the party state legislature meeting held on Sunday at the chief minister's official residence

The power struggle between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and minister T S Singh Deo is not new, but on Friday it came to a head with the latter resigning from the panchayat and rural development department. It is one of the five portfolios he holds in the Baghel-led Congress government. The remaining four are health and family welfare, medical education, twenty point implementation, and commercial tax (GST) departments.

'We will sort it out': Baghel

Asked about the development, the chief minister told reporters that he learnt about the Deo's move through media and after he receives the resignation letter, he will think over it. "I have not spoken to him (Deo). I tried to call him last night, but he could not be contacted," the chief minister said.

On the BJP's allegations of lack of coordination in his cabinet, Baghel refuted it and said, whatever the matter is we will sort it out by sitting together.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee's Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia, who is on a visit to the state capital Raipur since 15 July, said he has spoken to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Baghel and Deo on the issue and a necessary decision will be taken on it.

Punia said Deo has requested the chief minister to relieve him of the panchayat department's charge and once Baghel receives the request letter, the issue will be addressed. "Nothing has happened as of now, the Congress leader told a TV channel.

Deo had in his resignation letter to the chief minister claimed that not a single house was built for homeless people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as funds were not allotted despite "repeated request".

'Unable to fulfil department's targets as per the vision'

In a four-page resignation letter addressed to the chief minister, Deo cited various reasons, saying he was unable to fulfil the department's targets as per the vision of the Jan Ghoshna Patra (poll manifesto), given the "current scenario".

On Singh Deo's claims made in the letter, Punia said it is the minister's experience and the chief minister can answer how much of it is right or wrong. "Whatever decision will be taken, it will be informed to you (media).

State legislature party meet

However, later when the Congress held a state legislature party meeting at 7.30 pm on Sunday that was organised at the chief minister's official residence, Deo skipped the meet. The meeting was held to discuss the 18 July presidential poll and the state Assembly’s monsoon session scheduled to begin on 20 July, a party leader said.

Deo told PTI over the phone that he is in Ambikapur (Surguja district), his hometown and constituency, to attend pre-planned engagements and was not able to take part in the meeting. He, however, said he will be there on Monday to cast his vote for the presidential polls.

Simmering issue

The political development in Chhattisgarh comes a year ahead of the Assembly elections in the Congress-ruled state. It is being seen as the bitter fallout of an old political rivalry between Baghel andDeo, who was seeking the chief minister's post under a purported power-sharing agreement.

In June last year, differences had flared up between Baghel and Deo shortly after the chief minister completed his two-and-a-half years in the office. The latest flash point between the two seems to be coal mine projects in the Hasdeo Arand forest area of the Surguja district.

In August last year, the Congress high command had summoned Baghel andDeo to Delhi in a bid to resolve the power tussle.

In the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly, the Congress currently has 71 MLAs, BJP 14, while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party have three and two members, respectively.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.