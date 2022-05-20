Haryana Congress plans two-day Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh
Congress will organize the Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh on 31 May and 1 June
New Delhi: To implement the resolution passed in Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Haryana Congress will organize a two-day Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh.
Congress will organize this Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh on 31 May and 1 June. Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal held a meeting with Congress state president Uday Bhan and the four working presidents at the Congress headquarters today.
On 17 May, Congress general secretaries, and state in-charges also held a meeting at Congress headquarters for the implementation of the resolution. In that meeting, it was also decided that Congress' general secretaries and in charge hold state workshops on June 1-2 for the implementation of the Chintan Shivir resolution.
Congress top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, PL Punia and others were present.
On the same day, the entire Haryana Congress team met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress Incharge Vivek Bansal among others were present.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Udaipur Chintan Shivir: Congress adopts changes minus any discomfort for Gandhis
According to sources, key proposals including One Family One Ticket and 50 below 50 have been passed during Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur
'Chintan Shivir': 'Conditions' apply to Congress' one family, one ticket formula
Congress' Ajay Maken said there's "almost complete unanimity among panel members on the proposal to ensure that party leaders don't give tickets to their kin or relatives without any work in the party"
Chintan Shivir: Polls, new roadmap on agenda as Congress leaders head to Udaipur
In a bid to overcome internal challenges and electoral setbacks, the Congress' three-day conclave will focus on time-bound party restructuring for strengthening the organisation and evolving a strategy for future alliances