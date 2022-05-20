Haryana Congress plans two-day Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh

Congress will organize the Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh on 31 May and 1 June

New Delhi: To implement the resolution passed in Udaipur Chintan Shivir, Haryana Congress will organize a two-day Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh.

Congress will organize this Chintan Shivir in Chandigarh on 31 May and 1 June. Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal held a meeting with Congress state president Uday Bhan and the four working presidents at the Congress headquarters today.

On 17 May, Congress general secretaries, and state in-charges also held a meeting at Congress headquarters for the implementation of the resolution. In that meeting, it was also decided that Congress' general secretaries and in charge hold state workshops on June 1-2 for the implementation of the Chintan Shivir resolution.

Congress top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, PL Punia and others were present.

On the same day, the entire Haryana Congress team met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress Incharge Vivek Bansal among others were present.

