To build a consensus on the matter, state BJP president Chaudhary Omprakash Dhankhar has asked all the party leaders to go among workers and seek their opinion and prepare a report.

New Delhi: The BJP in Haryana may fight the forthcoming panchayat elections on party symbol, according to reports.

Though the final decision is yet to be made, most of the prominent leaders of the party are in favour of it.

In a meeting that lasted for about two hours at the party office in Chandigarh on Wednesday, state BJP president Chaudhary Omprakash Dhankhar reviewed the preparations for the panchayat elections, which are likely to be announced this week or next week

The state government has asked the state Election Commission to conduct the polls before 30 September.

To build a consensus on the matter, Dhankhar has asked all the party leaders to go among workers and seek their opinion and prepare a report on the basis of it.

Senior leaders who attended the meeting said that the Modi wave is still intact and the spirit of patriotism that has been awakened among people by the Prime Minister will benefit the party if it fights on its symbol.

The performance of BJP has also been good in the recently held urban civic elections, which will only help the cause, they added.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, former Haryana Industries Minister Vipul Goyal said the state BJP chief had called the meeting to know the opinion of senior leaders on the matter.

"The meeting will be held again on 24 August in Gurugram where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present," a Jagran report quoted Goyal as saying.

Goyal said the party leaders will prepare their report before the meeting on the basis of which a final decision can be taken in the 24 August meeting.

Replying to a question, Goyal said that even if the state Election Commission announces the election schedule, it will not make any difference to the party's decision to contest or not contest.

With inputs from agencies

