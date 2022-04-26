Hanuman Chalisa row: Sessions Court seeks response from Mumbai Police on Navneet and Ravi Rana's bail plea in sedition case
Mumbai Police arrested the couple on 23 April after they 'threatened' to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence
Mumbai: The Mumbai Sessions Court has directed the Mumbai Police to respond to pleas filed by MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana seeking bail in the sedition case registered against them by 29 April.
Special Judge RN Rokade hearing cases related to MPs and MLAs, indicated that in the event time permits, the bail plea will be heard on the same date, Bar and Bench reported.
Mumbai Police arrested the couple on 23 April after they "threatened" to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. They were initially booked under Sections 153A, Section 34 and later on booked under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code for challenging government machinery and making remarks against CM.
On Sunday, Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Special Metropolitan Magistrate for MPs and MLAs where they also filed for bail.
